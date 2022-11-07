Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Thunderstorm in Lampasas
Video from Ross Oliver in Lampasas shows heavy rain from a line of thunderstorms moving through Central Texas. Credit: Ross Oliver.
KCEN TV NBC 6
108-year-old Copperas Cove woman shares secrets to long life
Ms. Dorothy Redifer radiates positivity when she talks about the 108 years she's lived. Her family has all passed away, but she continues to thank God for her life.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Illnesses cause Rockdale High to cancel Veterans Day Program
ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale Independent School District has canceled their District-Wide Veterans Day Program due to illnesses circulating through the district. According to the district, a high number of students have contracted strep and flu, and they have made the difficult decision to cancel the program as a precaution to prevent further spreading.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Joanna Gaines releases new memoir
WACO, Texas — The first solo memoir penned by Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines is available now. "The Stories We Tell," is available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook with Gaines narrating. The Waco resident announced in August she was writing a memoir telling fans on social media, “We all have...
KCEN TV NBC 6
New McLennan County DA promises to clean up case backlog
WACO, Texas — Republican Josh Tetens has won the title of McLennan County District Attorney after Democratic contender Aubrey Robertson conceded Tuesday night. In a statement, Robertson congratulated Tetens on his victory and thanked him for running a race focused on the issues. "I'd like to thank all of...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Big 12 Breakdown: Final game for Baylor
Sports Director Kurtis Quillin speaks with Baylor's John Morris. They review last week's games and preview what's ahead in the Big 12.
