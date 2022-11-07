ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Thunderstorm in Lampasas

Video from Ross Oliver in Lampasas shows heavy rain from a line of thunderstorms moving through Central Texas. Credit: Ross Oliver.
LAMPASAS, TX
Illnesses cause Rockdale High to cancel Veterans Day Program

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale Independent School District has canceled their District-Wide Veterans Day Program due to illnesses circulating through the district. According to the district, a high number of students have contracted strep and flu, and they have made the difficult decision to cancel the program as a precaution to prevent further spreading.
ROCKDALE, TX
Joanna Gaines releases new memoir

WACO, Texas — The first solo memoir penned by Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines is available now. "The Stories We Tell," is available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook with Gaines narrating. The Waco resident announced in August she was writing a memoir telling fans on social media, “We all have...
WACO, TX
New McLennan County DA promises to clean up case backlog

WACO, Texas — Republican Josh Tetens has won the title of McLennan County District Attorney after Democratic contender Aubrey Robertson conceded Tuesday night. In a statement, Robertson congratulated Tetens on his victory and thanked him for running a race focused on the issues. "I'd like to thank all of...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Big 12 Breakdown: Final game for Baylor

Sports Director Kurtis Quillin speaks with Baylor's John Morris. They review last week's games and preview what's ahead in the Big 12.

