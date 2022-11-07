Read full article on original website
The Backstreet Boys Let Nick Carter Know Just How Loved Aaron Carter Is Through This Tribute
The shocking and tragic death of Aaron Carter has left millions of fans saddened as news of his passing at just 34 years old on Nov. 5, 2022 rocked the entertainment world. Aaron, an accomplished singer and entertainer in his own right, is also the brother of Nick Carter, the famed member of The Backstreet Boys.
Is CNN Anchor Dana Bash Married? Details on the Journalist's Family Life
Many of us know Dana Bash to be the chief political correspondent on CNN. Dana also serves as the co-anchor of the Sunday morning news show, State of the Union, with co-anchor Jake Tapper. While Dana has been in the public eye for quite some time, the correspondent has done...
We Know the Secret Behind Gayle King and Oprah's Long-Lasting Friendship
Some things just pair well: Peanut butter and chocolate. Needle and thread. Champagne and orange juice. And there is truly no other celebrity friendship that has stood the test of time as well as the relationship between journalists Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey. Fans have loved watching this dynamic duo over the years, but how long have the two known each other?
Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!
MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
NBC's Lester Holt and His Wife Have Been Married for More Than 40 Years — What's Their Secret?
We know Lester Holt as the host of NBC Nightly News. We are used to seeing his welcoming face and getting critical information that impacts our lives from Lester, but little is known about the anchor’s personal life. Article continues below advertisement. It turns out that Lester has been...
Gayle King's Relationship History Is Dramatic — Why Did She Divorce Her Ex-Husband?
Gayle King is far more than Oprah Winfrey's best friend. The TV personality is a journalist and author, and she currently works as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Waking up just wouldn't be quite the same without Gayle's authentic charm. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, we couldn't help but wonder...
Fox News Contributor Emily Compagno Has a Love Story in Her History
Now that Election Day is here, our television news journalists and panelists are taking over. And Emily Compagno is both as part of the all-female Outnumbered panel on Fox News. We fully expect to hear her take on the 2022 general elections, and although she’s impressive in her own right, many of us are wondering about her love life.
Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook's Cause of Death Isn't So Straightforward
Whenever someone famous passes away, it can feel like we’re losing a family member. And while many people may not consider Jeff Cook their father or brother in reality, some of his music as part of country supergroup Alabama definitely got us through some tough times. Now, news has broken that Jeff passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at 73 years old.
Savannah Guthrie “Would Have Waited a Million More Years” for Her Kids
Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has two kids with her husband of eight years, PR and communications consultant Mike Feldman, and it sounds like those two are more than enough — in the best way possible. Savannah opened up about motherhood in a chat with co-anchor Hoda Kotb on Today...
Who Is Bride on 'The Masked Singer?' Viewers Were Surprised to Hear a Male Voice
Over the last few years, Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer has left quite the impression on viewers. The show features celebrities and public figures showcasing their vocal talent behind aesthetically pleasing masks and costumes for a panel of judges to try to guess their identity. And since the Season 8 finale is almost upon us, the pressure of guessing the celebs is getting to the judges.
Are Eliza and Justin From 'Bachelor in Paradise' Together? The Inside Scoop
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential upcoming spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Avid viewers of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 had hoped for fan-favorite Rodney Mathews to get his happy ending. After striking out on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, the California native had everyone rooting for him to finally find love.
Jennifer Aniston Has Finally Revealed the Real Salad She Ate on the Set of 'Friends'
For some strange reason, there's nothing that unites us more as a society than celebrity salad recipes. From Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing (which many believe is actually Nora Ephron's vinaigrette) to Baked by Melissa's green goddess salad, the masses (aka us) are enlivened when a celeb salad concoction suddenly finds its way into the public sphere (aka TikTok).
Justin Isn't Totally Truthful With Alexis at the 'MAFS' Season 15 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.
Former 'Survivor' Contestant Roger Sexton Passes Away at Age 76
Season 6 of Survivor brought the show to the Amazon and added an interesting twist. For the first time, the two tribes were divided by gender. The women made up the Jaburu tribe while the men formed the Tambaqui tribe. This was also the first season a contestant with a...
CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?
American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer' — Did You Recognize THIS Iconic Athlete? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! Venus Fly Trap has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!. Fox's show The Masked Singer has enchanted viewers since the beginning, but now that Season 8 is approaching its finale, audience members and judges are racing against the clock to figure out the remaining masks. So far, there are quite a few players who have been unmasked, but the remaining costumes have fans scratching their heads.
Lindsay Lohan Quietly Married Her Now-Husband in 2022 — Who's the Lucky Guy?
It isn't a secret that child star Lindsay Lohan had a rough go in the mid-2000s. According to Us Weekly, she "appeared in court more than 20 times amid her substance abuse struggles from 2007 to 2012." But we aren't here to discuss The Parent Trap actress's overanalyzed downfalls; in fact, we're here to celebrate how well she appears to be doing in 2022.
Who Is Lyle on 'So Help Me Todd'? All About the Detail-Oriented PI at Todd's Mom's Firm
What happens when you're determined to go into the family business, but your family is like, "Please don't"? That's what Todd (Skylar Astin) discovers to his detriment when he decides to become a private investigator just like his mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) in the CBS series So Help Me Todd.
Justine and Michael Are Ready to Be Together IRL on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nov. 11 episode of Love During Lockup. When you marry your spouse while they're still in prison, life is complicated enough. Add to that kids, cameras, and everything in between, and Season 2 of Love During Lockup is a straight-up mess. But Justine and Michael are here to share their love story.
'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Concerned About Colleen's Behavior at the Reunion
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. It can be hard to put your best foot forward on reality TV in an intense setting. But now that Love Is Blind Season 3 is over, fans are worried about Colleen and Matt, especially after the reunion dropped on Netflix.
