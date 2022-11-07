ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

We Know the Secret Behind Gayle King and Oprah's Long-Lasting Friendship

Some things just pair well: Peanut butter and chocolate. Needle and thread. Champagne and orange juice. And there is truly no other celebrity friendship that has stood the test of time as well as the relationship between journalists Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey. Fans have loved watching this dynamic duo over the years, but how long have the two known each other?
Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!

MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
Who Is Bride on 'The Masked Singer?' Viewers Were Surprised to Hear a Male Voice

Over the last few years, Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer has left quite the impression on viewers. The show features celebrities and public figures showcasing their vocal talent behind aesthetically pleasing masks and costumes for a panel of judges to try to guess their identity. And since the Season 8 finale is almost upon us, the pressure of guessing the celebs is getting to the judges.
Jennifer Aniston Has Finally Revealed the Real Salad She Ate on the Set of 'Friends'

For some strange reason, there's nothing that unites us more as a society than celebrity salad recipes. From Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing (which many believe is actually Nora Ephron's vinaigrette) to Baked by Melissa's green goddess salad, the masses (aka us) are enlivened when a celeb salad concoction suddenly finds its way into the public sphere (aka TikTok).
Justin Isn't Totally Truthful With Alexis at the 'MAFS' Season 15 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.
CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?

American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer' — Did You Recognize THIS Iconic Athlete? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! Venus Fly Trap has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!. Fox's show The Masked Singer has enchanted viewers since the beginning, but now that Season 8 is approaching its finale, audience members and judges are racing against the clock to figure out the remaining masks. So far, there are quite a few players who have been unmasked, but the remaining costumes have fans scratching their heads.
Lindsay Lohan Quietly Married Her Now-Husband in 2022 — Who's the Lucky Guy?

It isn't a secret that child star Lindsay Lohan had a rough go in the mid-2000s. According to Us Weekly, she "appeared in court more than 20 times amid her substance abuse struggles from 2007 to 2012." But we aren't here to discuss The Parent Trap actress's overanalyzed downfalls; in fact, we're here to celebrate how well she appears to be doing in 2022.
