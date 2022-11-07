As per several reports, Electronic Arts will be shutting down Project CARS as it is not compatible with the rest of the publisher's portfolio of racing and simulation titles. The first and second games in the series received warm reviews, praising the graphics as well as the ways that it stood apart and surpassed aspects from competitors like Gran Turismo and Forza. Of course, Project CARS 3 was more wobbly than a Reliant Robin, scrapping everything that made the series what it was for an arcade style approach.

2 DAYS AGO