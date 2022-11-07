With only a few weeks to go before Thanksgiving, it’s time to start figuring out where and how you want to spend your holiday. We all know how much preparation goes into the big meal, so we thought we’d help you out a bit! In this list, we gathered up some of our favorite restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on the big day, and also some places that you can grab food to complete your at-home meal. However, you decide to spend it, at least consider one of these handpicked NYC spots! The Smith is always on our list of best-ofs and it’s for good reason! This time it’s for their outstanding Thanksgiving meal that consists of a three course prix-fixe menu of starters, mains, and dessert. Work through appetizers like Butternut Squash Soup and Ricotta Gnocchi before tackling the main dish of Roasted Turkey Breast or Salmon and Red Wine Braised Short Rib. End it all with one of their sweet Dark Chocolate Layer Cakes or Caramel Apple Puddings and you’ll be due for a filling food coma! The meal is $75 per person and reservations can be made here! Where:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO