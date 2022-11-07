Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
Hamptons.com
East End Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opened in New York City
The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
xpopress.com
New York Gems, Jewelry & Mineral Show 2022
New York Gems, Jewelry & Mineral Show (Bary Gems Inc. ) The School of Fashion Industries, New York, New York. This show hosts various gem, mineral, & fossil dealers. It will offer a free hourly door prize and free lectures each day by The New York Mineralogical Club. Entrance to kids 12 & under is free with a paid adult, and it is a great place to learn!
The iconic Jane hotel will officially close to become a private club
--- We are sad to report that the iconic Jane hotel—the boutique West Village destination at 113 Jane Street that used to be a hotel for sailors—will officially close on November 19 following a recent sale by the owners to hotelier Jeff Klein, who will use the space to expand his private membership club San Vincente Bungalows.
'Cowboy Chic' Hotel in Upstate New York Is So Unique
The breakfast looks just incredible.
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
NYCPlugged
The Best Holiday Markets to Shop in NYC This Winter
And just like that, the holiday season is here! To help you get into the spirit, we’ve rounded up the best holiday markets to shop in NYC this winter. From wellness and beauty items to home goods, jewelry and accessories, artisan foods, art, and more! Don’t forget to also indulge in delicious seasonal bites while you shop local makers and artisans for that unique gift. Bookmark this Guide and check back for new additions!
A fresh country kitchen on the South Shore | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At a recent food competition over Bacon-Egg-and-Cheese, one sandwich contender stood out — the BEC at Fina’s Farmhouse. The Tottenville breakfast and lunch spot landed in a tie for second place. But we had to take a more intent look at the restaurant behind the dish, one that showed admirable attention to detail.
getawaymavens.com
NYC To Reykjavik: Easy East Coast Trip
It’s shockingly painless to travel from New York to Reykjavik. The nonstop NYC to Reykjavik flight is just over 5 hours long, and sometimes under five hours when winds are favorable. That places the NY to Iceland route among the shortest transatlantic flights. And with roundtrip airfares dipping below $300, a romantic Iceland vacation is surprisingly affordable.
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
25 Best Thanksgiving Dinner Restaurants In NYC For A Festive Feast
With only a few weeks to go before Thanksgiving, it’s time to start figuring out where and how you want to spend your holiday. We all know how much preparation goes into the big meal, so we thought we’d help you out a bit! In this list, we gathered up some of our favorite restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on the big day, and also some places that you can grab food to complete your at-home meal. However, you decide to spend it, at least consider one of these handpicked NYC spots! The Smith is always on our list of best-ofs and it’s for good reason! This time it’s for their outstanding Thanksgiving meal that consists of a three course prix-fixe menu of starters, mains, and dessert. Work through appetizers like Butternut Squash Soup and Ricotta Gnocchi before tackling the main dish of Roasted Turkey Breast or Salmon and Red Wine Braised Short Rib. End it all with one of their sweet Dark Chocolate Layer Cakes or Caramel Apple Puddings and you’ll be due for a filling food coma! The meal is $75 per person and reservations can be made here! Where:
Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'
A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
Looking to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 without paying more than $30? Lidl has you covered.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Lidl, the German discount food market well known for its low-cost markdowns, is trying to make Thanksgiving more affordable for NYC shoppers. According to its holiday circular, which is full of deeply discounted holiday staples, local residents will be able to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving meal from store shelves that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30.
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot.
CNBC
Boston is now America's second most expensive city for renters
Move over San Francisco — Boston is now the second most expensive city for a one-bedroom rental, behind only New York City, according to Zumper's latest national rent report. The median price for a one-bedroom rental in Boston jumped by nearly 6% in October to $3,060 per month. That...
therealdeal.com
Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
fb101.com
RENOWNED ARGENTINIAN RESTAURATEUR FERNANDO TROCCA OPENS MOSTRADOR NYC IN TRIBECA
Now open in Tribeca, the historic neighborhood known for its refined lofts and gallery spaces, Mostrador NYC offers Argentinian fare by internationally-celebrated chef Fernando Trocca [Sucre, Orilla, Mostrador (Buenos Aires, Uruguay, Montauk, London)] and restaurateur Martin Pittaluga. The restaurant is a celebration of South American dining culture both in flavor and form. Named for the famed counters of the region, where lunch is the largest meal of the day, Mostrador offers a tableau of freshly made and inventive dishes, described by Trocca himself as “a revolution of the simple.”
Where To Get A Thanksgiving Dinner In NYC
Have you suddenly found yourself planning to stay in NYC for Thanksgiving? Are you unskilled in the kitchen and/or lacking anyone willing or able to host you? Is your family coming into town and expecting you to plan the entire meal?. Things could be worse. You live in the greatest...
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
brickunderground.com
Vacant luxury co-ops, Bay Ridge landlord sued, & more
Housing advocates call on Mayor Eric Adams to create fairer guidelines for affordable housing projects (Politico) New York Attorney General Letitia James sues a Bay Ridge landlord for allegedly scheming tenants out of millions of dollars (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the third-least affordable housing market in the U.S....
therealdeal.com
New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records
In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
Comments / 0