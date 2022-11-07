ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East End Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opened in New York City

The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
xpopress.com

New York Gems, Jewelry & Mineral Show 2022

New York Gems, Jewelry & Mineral Show (Bary Gems Inc. ) The School of Fashion Industries, New York, New York. This show hosts various gem, mineral, & fossil dealers. It will offer a free hourly door prize and free lectures each day by The New York Mineralogical Club. Entrance to kids 12 & under is free with a paid adult, and it is a great place to learn!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYCPlugged

The Best Holiday Markets to Shop in NYC This Winter

And just like that, the holiday season is here! To help you get into the spirit, we’ve rounded up the best holiday markets to shop in NYC this winter. From wellness and beauty items to home goods, jewelry and accessories, artisan foods, art, and more! Don’t forget to also indulge in delicious seasonal bites while you shop local makers and artisans for that unique gift. Bookmark this Guide and check back for new additions!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getawaymavens.com

NYC To Reykjavik: Easy East Coast Trip

It’s shockingly painless to travel from New York to Reykjavik. The nonstop NYC to Reykjavik flight is just over 5 hours long, and sometimes under five hours when winds are favorable. That places the NY to Iceland route among the shortest transatlantic flights. And with roundtrip airfares dipping below $300, a romantic Iceland vacation is surprisingly affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

25 Best Thanksgiving Dinner Restaurants In NYC For A Festive Feast

With only a few weeks to go before Thanksgiving, it’s time to start figuring out where and how you want to spend your holiday. We all know how much preparation goes into the big meal, so we thought we’d help you out a bit! In this list, we gathered up some of our favorite restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on the big day, and also some places that you can grab food to complete your at-home meal. However, you decide to spend it, at least consider one of these handpicked NYC spots! The Smith is always on our list of best-ofs and it’s for good reason! This time it’s for their outstanding Thanksgiving meal that consists of a three course prix-fixe menu of starters, mains, and dessert. Work through appetizers like Butternut Squash Soup and Ricotta Gnocchi before tackling the main dish of Roasted Turkey Breast or Salmon and Red Wine Braised Short Rib. End it all with one of their sweet Dark Chocolate Layer Cakes or Caramel Apple Puddings and you’ll be due for a filling food coma! The meal is $75 per person and reservations can be made here! Where:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'

A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
RYE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Looking to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 without paying more than $30? Lidl has you covered.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Lidl, the German discount food market well known for its low-cost markdowns, is trying to make Thanksgiving more affordable for NYC shoppers. According to its holiday circular, which is full of deeply discounted holiday staples, local residents will be able to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving meal from store shelves that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Boston is now America's second most expensive city for renters

Move over San Francisco — Boston is now the second most expensive city for a one-bedroom rental, behind only New York City, according to Zumper's latest national rent report. The median price for a one-bedroom rental in Boston jumped by nearly 6% in October to $3,060 per month. That...
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
fb101.com

RENOWNED ARGENTINIAN RESTAURATEUR FERNANDO TROCCA OPENS MOSTRADOR NYC IN TRIBECA

Now open in Tribeca, the historic neighborhood known for its refined lofts and gallery spaces, Mostrador NYC offers Argentinian fare by internationally-celebrated chef Fernando Trocca [Sucre, Orilla, Mostrador (Buenos Aires, Uruguay, Montauk, London)] and restaurateur Martin Pittaluga. The restaurant is a celebration of South American dining culture both in flavor and form. Named for the famed counters of the region, where lunch is the largest meal of the day, Mostrador offers a tableau of freshly made and inventive dishes, described by Trocca himself as “a revolution of the simple.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Where To Get A Thanksgiving Dinner In NYC

Have you suddenly found yourself planning to stay in NYC for Thanksgiving? Are you unskilled in the kitchen and/or lacking anyone willing or able to host you? Is your family coming into town and expecting you to plan the entire meal?. Things could be worse. You live in the greatest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Vacant luxury co-ops, Bay Ridge landlord sued, & more

Housing advocates call on Mayor Eric Adams to create fairer guidelines for affordable housing projects (Politico) New York Attorney General Letitia James sues a Bay Ridge landlord for allegedly scheming tenants out of millions of dollars (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the third-least affordable housing market in the U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records

In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
MANHATTAN, NY

