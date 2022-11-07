Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLKY.com
Metro Council leaders speak on prospects with Greenberg as new mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council president David James doesn't mince words when he speaks about what he looks forward to the most about incoming mayor, Democrat Craig Greenberg. "I think an overall change in leadership is good for our city," he said, "and I think having a person that...
WLKY.com
Interview: Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg talks winning, future of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a new era for Louisville. After 12 years, the Metro has a new mayor. Democrat Craig Greenberg won the 2022 election, defeating former Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf. During his campaign, Greenberg talked about improving public safety, maintaining abortion access and unifying the city. WLKY had...
Right-wing school board challengers fail in JCPS, but gain seats in other Louisville area districts
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.
WLKY.com
1,700 ballots possibly counted incorrectly in Clark County, could change outcome of race
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The vote totals in at least one close race in southern Indiana could change. Right now, Republican Scott Hawkins leads democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes in House District 71. But there was an issue with the memory stick used to report votes in Clark County.
WLKY.com
Carol Pike elected as Jeffersontown's first new mayor in 12 years
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown has a new mayor-elect after yesterday's vote. Carol Pike defeated fellow Jeffersontown City Council member "Chubby" Ray Perkins. Pike, a long-time city council member, defeated Perkins with 63% of the vote in J-town. You can see all Jefferson County election results here. Pike has worked...
WLKY.com
Kentucky, county leaders propose solutions to reduce long lines on Election Day
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Plans are in place in Bullitt and Oldham counties to reduce the massive lines to vote on Election Day. Tuesday was an ultimate test of patience for some voters, who had to wait in line for hours to cast their ballots. Despite three days of early...
Wave 3
Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Election Day, Bullitt County had five voting locations. One voting location, Paroquet Springs Conference Center, is next door to the Country Inn Suites Hotel. The long lines in the parking lots blocked the entrance and made it virtually impossible for anyone to in. “When I...
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Fischer announces $30.7 million surplus for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Citing an outstanding economic performance in the fiscal year that ended in June, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a $30.7 million surplus for Louisville. He said the city will spend $10.7 million of that on essential services and put the remaining $20 million in the city’s “rainy day” fund — allowing the incoming administration to address its immediate priorities.
WLKY.com
Louisville to see several new faces on the judges' bench following midterm elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 midterms saw 16 contested races on the ballot for judicial elections in Jefferson County. Results show that women dominated this year for the Circuit, District, and Appellate courts. Some of the races that garnered attention include the Circuit Court 4th division seat won by...
WLKY.com
Democrat Craig Greenberg will be next mayor of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Craig Greenberg will be the next mayor of Louisville. The Democrat was able to fend off Republican Bill Dieruf in a race that often centered on the GOP’s top issue this year -- crime. Greenberg made his victory speech with more than 90% of the...
Officials: Computer error causes election reporting issues in Clark County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials say during the routine ballot canvassing process, they were notified that approximately 1,700 absentee ballots from Clark County were not included in the unofficial vote totals released to the public Tuesday night. The race most likely to be affected is the Indiana House District 71...
wdrb.com
Clark County sheriff-elect posts about Charlestown mayor after defeating her husband in race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly elected sheriff's social media post has some people questioning its true meaning. On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples posted on Facebook, "I'm accepting applications for Mayor of Charlestown, apply within. #ImNotDone #YouAreNextTreva." Treva Hodges is the mayor of Charlestown, a city in Clark...
WLKY.com
The big stories from Election Day in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day 2022 has come and gone. While nothing too surprising happened, a lot of important positions and measures were decided. Here is a breakdown of how some of the biggest races for Kentucky and Indiana ended up. Louisville picks another Democrat for mayor. Louisville stays...
WLKY.com
Mercy Academy students conducting exit polling on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of students from Mercy Academy will be conducting exit polling on Election Day. The students from a social studies class will be at Seneca High School, one of the 215 polling locations, asking voters questions after they cast their ballot. “We’ve been spending this...
WLKY.com
Veterans Day: Events and offers in Louisville, southern Indiana region
Veterans Day is Friday and there are several deals and events around Louisville and southern Indiana to celebrate all of those who served our country. All offers and events will be happening on Veterans Day unless stated otherwise below. Watch. our coverage Jeffersontown honoring veterans in the player above. Events.
Louisville, Southern Indiana election 2022 coverage and results
Midterm elections are here. Get results and the latest election news from Louisville, Southern Indiana and beyond.
wdrb.com
3 new faces to join New Albany Floyd County School Board
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Incumbent and president Elaine Murphy will no longer have a seat on the New Albany Floyd County School Board after Tuesday's general election, a major change those on the board said will make meetings look and feel a lot different. Four seats were on the...
'I actually feel good like I helped the community': People held at Louisville jail cast votes in midterm elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, thousands of Kentuckians voted by absentee ballot. This year, that includes several dozen people incarcerated at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Under state law, people being held pre-trial who are otherwise eligible to vote, can do so. Dr. Maria...
McGarvey clinches Louisville congressional seat after Yarmuth retirement
McGarvey is a lawyer and minority leader of the Kentucky Senate, heading up a caucus of eight Democrats in the 38-member chamber.
WLKY.com
Bobbie Holsclaw, Jefferson County clerk of 24 years, has been reelected
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Democrats were unable to crack the Republican grip on the Jefferson County Clerk's race. Bobbie Holsclaw will continue to serve as clerk, a position she's held for 24 years. She beat out Democrat Tina Ward-Pugh, a former alderwoman and Metro Council member. Ward-Pugh may have...
