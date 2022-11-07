ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Carol Pike elected as Jeffersontown's first new mayor in 12 years

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown has a new mayor-elect after yesterday's vote. Carol Pike defeated fellow Jeffersontown City Council member "Chubby" Ray Perkins. Pike, a long-time city council member, defeated Perkins with 63% of the vote in J-town. You can see all Jefferson County election results here. Pike has worked...
Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Election Day, Bullitt County had five voting locations. One voting location, Paroquet Springs Conference Center, is next door to the Country Inn Suites Hotel. The long lines in the parking lots blocked the entrance and made it virtually impossible for anyone to in. “When I...
Mayor Fischer announces $30.7 million surplus for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Citing an outstanding economic performance in the fiscal year that ended in June, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a $30.7 million surplus for Louisville. He said the city will spend $10.7 million of that on essential services and put the remaining $20 million in the city’s “rainy day” fund — allowing the incoming administration to address its immediate priorities.
Democrat Craig ﻿Greenberg will be next mayor of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Craig Greenberg will be the next mayor of Louisville. The Democrat was able to fend off Republican Bill Dieruf in a race that often centered on the GOP’s top issue this year -- crime. Greenberg made his victory speech with more than 90% of the...
The big stories from Election Day in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day 2022 has come and gone. While nothing too surprising happened, a lot of important positions and measures were decided. Here is a breakdown of how some of the biggest races for Kentucky and Indiana ended up. Louisville picks another Democrat for mayor. Louisville stays...
Mercy Academy students conducting exit polling on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of students from Mercy Academy will be conducting exit polling on Election Day. The students from a social studies class will be at Seneca High School, one of the 215 polling locations, asking voters questions after they cast their ballot. “We’ve been spending this...
Veterans Day: Events and offers in Louisville, southern Indiana region

Veterans Day is Friday and there are several deals and events around Louisville and southern Indiana to celebrate all of those who served our country. All offers and events will be happening on Veterans Day unless stated otherwise below. Watch. our coverage Jeffersontown honoring veterans in the player above. Events.
3 new faces to join New Albany Floyd County School Board

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Incumbent and president Elaine Murphy will no longer have a seat on the New Albany Floyd County School Board after Tuesday's general election, a major change those on the board said will make meetings look and feel a lot different. Four seats were on the...
