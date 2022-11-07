ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Biden seeks to gauge US, China 'red lines' with Xi

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would ask  Chinese President Xi Jinping about his "red lines" to reduce the potential for conflict after soaring tensions on Taiwan when they gather next week in Bali. "What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what kind of -- what each of our red lines are," Biden told a news conference following US midterm elections.
US News and World Report

China Eases Some Quarantine for Travelers Even as Cases Rise

BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruption to the economy and society. The announcement came even as an upsurge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The...
US News and World Report

China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
americanmilitarynews.com

China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
US News and World Report

More Than 100,000 Russian Military Casualties in Ukraine, Top US General

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. But Milley's...
US News and World Report

Explainer-Blood, Treasure and Chaos: the Cost of Russia's War in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and spread economic strife across the world. Following are the main impacts of the war, now in its ninth month:. * DEATH. The war has sown death on a level not seen...
cnylatinonewspaper.com

New Immigration Program

Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis. Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States...
US News and World Report

Musk's First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote Work - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Elon Musk in his first email to Twitter employees said remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected in office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Musk, who completed his $44 billion deal for the popular social media...
Newsweek

Parent Anger as Russia Rolls Out Soviet-Era 'Military Training' in Schools

Russian parents have expressed their anger at the news that Soviet-era basic military training will be reinstated in high schools amidst the war in Ukraine. The so-called "initial military training" program, which teaches children how to assemble and disassemble firearms, how to provide first aid, and how to respond to a nuclear or chemical attack, was abolished in 1993.
Variety

Chinese Government Takes Stake in Kuaishou, Short Video Rival to TikTok

The Chinese government is understood to have taken a small but significant equity stake in Kuaishou, China’s second largest short video platform and a direct rival to Douyin, the Chinese half of TikTok. The stake was acquired through Beijing Radio and Television Station, which is controlled by the Beijing municipal government. It invested RMB1.01 million ($140,000) for a 1% per cent stake in Beijing Kuaishou Technology, the mainland Chinese unit of Kuaishou, according to records on Chinese corporate data provider Qichacha, cited by media including the South China Morning Post. The unit also holds broadcast licenses and is majority-owned by Kuaishou’s co-founder...
AMA

Immigration issues: Visas and green cards

Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
US News and World Report

Iran Warns Saudi Arabia 'Our Strategic Patience' May Run Out - Fars

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency. "Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out...

