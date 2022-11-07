Read full article on original website
China warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs as outbreaks widen
BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities should take a more targeted approach to tackle COVID outbreaks and rectify any extra "layers" of measures, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, as cities reeled under tighter curbs as cases spread.
China's Guangzhou city brings back mass testing to fight worst COVID outbreak
BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Millions of residents of China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou will be required to have COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, authorities said, in an effort to control the city's worst outbreak with infections topping 2,000 for two consecutive days.
Biden seeks to gauge US, China 'red lines' with Xi
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would ask Chinese President Xi Jinping about his "red lines" to reduce the potential for conflict after soaring tensions on Taiwan when they gather next week in Bali. "What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what kind of -- what each of our red lines are," Biden told a news conference following US midterm elections.
China Eases Some Quarantine for Travelers Even as Cases Rise
BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruption to the economy and society. The announcement came even as an upsurge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The...
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
Iran's Army Says 'Rioters' Will Have No Place in Country if Order Given by Supreme Leader - Mehr
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency. " ... should he decide to...
China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
More Than 100,000 Russian Military Casualties in Ukraine, Top US General
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. But Milley's...
A near-record bird flu outbreak means you’ll likely have a harder time finding a Thanksgiving turkey this year—and you’ll probably pay more
The average price of a whole frozen turkey is up nearly 75 cents per pound over last year. The reason: a bad season of bird flu that could end up as one for the history books.
Explainer-Blood, Treasure and Chaos: the Cost of Russia's War in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and spread economic strife across the world. Following are the main impacts of the war, now in its ninth month:. * DEATH. The war has sown death on a level not seen...
Biden to Bring Message on China, Russia to Asia Trip Xi, Putin Set to Join
President Joe Biden will carry messages on China and Russia as he travels to Africa and Asia to attend a series of summits, the last of which the leaders of the two nations are set to attend, according to senior U.S. administration officials. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, three senior administration...
World leaders insist Russia's war in Ukraine must be a reason to act even faster on climate
World leaders convened in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver national statements on the battle to secure a livable future. "Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the U.N.-brokered talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin's "abhorrent war in...
New Immigration Program
Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis. Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States...
Musk's First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote Work - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Elon Musk in his first email to Twitter employees said remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected in office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Musk, who completed his $44 billion deal for the popular social media...
Parent Anger as Russia Rolls Out Soviet-Era 'Military Training' in Schools
Russian parents have expressed their anger at the news that Soviet-era basic military training will be reinstated in high schools amidst the war in Ukraine. The so-called "initial military training" program, which teaches children how to assemble and disassemble firearms, how to provide first aid, and how to respond to a nuclear or chemical attack, was abolished in 1993.
Chinese Government Takes Stake in Kuaishou, Short Video Rival to TikTok
The Chinese government is understood to have taken a small but significant equity stake in Kuaishou, China’s second largest short video platform and a direct rival to Douyin, the Chinese half of TikTok. The stake was acquired through Beijing Radio and Television Station, which is controlled by the Beijing municipal government. It invested RMB1.01 million ($140,000) for a 1% per cent stake in Beijing Kuaishou Technology, the mainland Chinese unit of Kuaishou, according to records on Chinese corporate data provider Qichacha, cited by media including the South China Morning Post. The unit also holds broadcast licenses and is majority-owned by Kuaishou’s co-founder...
Immigration issues: Visas and green cards
Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
Iran Warns Saudi Arabia 'Our Strategic Patience' May Run Out - Fars
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency. "Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out...
