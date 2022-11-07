Read full article on original website
Related
A man who flaunted private jets and luxury cars on Instagram gets 11 years in prison for money laundering
It's a spectacular downfall for the 40-year-old former influencer, whose 2020 arrest in Dubai made headlines worldwide. The charges against Hushpuppi -- whose real name is Ramon Abbas -- related to a multimillion dollar scam that targeted companies in the US and overseas.
US News and World Report
Russian Court Orders Detention and Deportation of U.S. Woman in Assault Case
RYAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Thursday ordered U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek to be detained for 30 days before being deported to the United States in a case where she was imprisoned for almost 11 months on charges of assaulting her partner. The decision was taken at a hearing...
US News and World Report
Trump Cannot Delay Watchdog for His Company, Court Rules
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, which is facing a civil fraud lawsuit by the New York state attorney general. The Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, rejected Trump's request...
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion Days After Twitter Deal
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk has sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker, regulatory filings showed, days after he closed the $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc. The latest sale brings total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to about $36 billion since November last year, leaving...
US News and World Report
Mexico Not Buying U.S. Yellow Corn as GM Ban Looms, Lopez Obrador Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn from the United States because it does not want genetically modified (GM) corn, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, amid pressure from its top trade partner over the future of the imports. The United States wanted...
US observed Russian navy preparing for possible test of nuclear-powered torpedo
The US observed Russian naval vessels preparing for a possible test of a new nuclear-powered torpedo in recent weeks, a senior US official with direct knowledge told CNN.
US News and World Report
U.S. House Panel, Justice Dept. Ask Supreme Court to OK Release of Trump Taxes
(Reuters) -A Democratic-led congressional committee and President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's bid to avoid complying with the panel's request for his tax returns that the Republican former president calls politically motivated. The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and...
Russia is sending an ice-breaking tanker of oil to China via the Arctic Circle, opening up a faster route to Asian buyers
Russia is sending an ice-breaking tanker of oil to China via the Arctic Circle, Bloomberg data shows. It's the 2nd time a cargo of Russia crude has taken the shortest passage between Europe and east Asia. It could open up a quicker route to Asia, with an EU ban on...
Business Insider
See inside a Boeing 737 jet that is being converted into an Airbnb with $100,000 from the company's 'OMG! Fund'
Insider spoke with Airbnb's OMG! Fund recipient Mary Cotterell to learn what to expect from the 737-200 rental, which will have an outdoor patio.
Global energy crisis looms over UN climate summit – while some countries race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production, but it comes with risks
(THE CONVERSATION) Russia’s war on Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year’s United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where officials from around the world are discussing the costs of climate change and how to cut emissions that remain near record highs. The war has dramatically disrupted energy markets the world over, leaving many […]
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for bankruptcy protection in US
Founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO and tells of shock ‘to see things unravel the way they did’
Elon Musk's net worth falls back under $200 billion after Tesla shares slide to a 1-year low
Elon Musk's wealth is now less than $200 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list. The world's richest man has lost just under $4 billion as Tesla's share price plunged this year. The Tesla CEO's net worth has fallen $74 billion since he announced his bid for Twitter in mid-April.
US News and World Report
US Judge in Texas Strikes Down Biden Loan-Forgiveness Plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
US News and World Report
FedEx Says Current-Quarter Volumes in U.S. Below Projections
(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Tuesday that current-quarter package volumes in the United States have been below its projections, as the pandemic-driven e-commerce bubble deflates. Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Energy Regulator's Future Shaky as Senator Manchin Refuses Hearing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia, indicated he would not hold a confirmation hearing to consider President Joe Biden's re-nomination of top energy regulator Rich Glick, potentially dooming Glick's chances. Glick, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), needs to be approved...
US News and World Report
U.S. Revokes Russia's Market Economy Status
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy country, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, revoking the status granted two decades ago that limited the calculation of anti-dumping duties on Russian goods. The Commerce Department said its analysis found "extensive" government involvement in...
US News and World Report
Chinese Copper Companies Say More Mining Is Needed to Boost Supply
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top copper producers are urging the government to mine more of the metal, at home and abroad, as concerns grow about disruptions to global supplies, the state-backed China Nonferrous Metals News reported on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, Zijin Mining, Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd...
Comments / 0