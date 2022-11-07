ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US News and World Report

Trump Cannot Delay Watchdog for His Company, Court Rules

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, which is facing a civil fraud lawsuit by the New York state attorney general. The Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, rejected Trump's request...
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion Days After Twitter Deal

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk has sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker, regulatory filings showed, days after he closed the $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc. The latest sale brings total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to about $36 billion since November last year, leaving...
US News and World Report

Mexico Not Buying U.S. Yellow Corn as GM Ban Looms, Lopez Obrador Says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn from the United States because it does not want genetically modified (GM) corn, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, amid pressure from its top trade partner over the future of the imports. The United States wanted...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. House Panel, Justice Dept. Ask Supreme Court to OK Release of Trump Taxes

(Reuters) -A Democratic-led congressional committee and President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's bid to avoid complying with the panel's request for his tax returns that the Republican former president calls politically motivated. The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and...
KRQE News 13

Global energy crisis looms over UN climate summit – while some countries race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production, but it comes with risks

(THE CONVERSATION) Russia’s war on Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year’s United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where officials from around the world are discussing the costs of climate change and how to cut emissions that remain near record highs. The war has dramatically disrupted energy markets the world over, leaving many […]
US News and World Report

US Judge in Texas Strikes Down Biden Loan-Forgiveness Plan

A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

FedEx Says Current-Quarter Volumes in U.S. Below Projections

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Tuesday that current-quarter package volumes in the United States have been below its projections, as the pandemic-driven e-commerce bubble deflates. Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Energy Regulator's Future Shaky as Senator Manchin Refuses Hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia, indicated he would not hold a confirmation hearing to consider President Joe Biden's re-nomination of top energy regulator Rich Glick, potentially dooming Glick's chances. Glick, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), needs to be approved...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Revokes Russia's Market Economy Status

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy country, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, revoking the status granted two decades ago that limited the calculation of anti-dumping duties on Russian goods. The Commerce Department said its analysis found "extensive" government involvement in...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Chinese Copper Companies Say More Mining Is Needed to Boost Supply

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top copper producers are urging the government to mine more of the metal, at home and abroad, as concerns grow about disruptions to global supplies, the state-backed China Nonferrous Metals News reported on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, Zijin Mining, Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd...

