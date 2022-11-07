Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russian Court Orders Detention and Deportation of U.S. Woman in Assault Case
RYAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Thursday ordered U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek to be detained for 30 days before being deported to the United States in a case where she was imprisoned for almost 11 months on charges of assaulting her partner. The decision was taken at a hearing...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Jersey Police Admit Unlawfully Searching Premises Linked to Roman Abramovich - Document
LONDON (Reuters) -Police on Jersey have admitted they conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and have agreed to pay damages and apologise, according to a legal document seen by Reuters. After President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the West...
US News and World Report
Shooting in Gang-Plagued Mexican State Leaves 9 Dead
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A shooting left nine dead and two wounded at a bar in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, which has increasingly suffered from cartel violence, local authorities said Thursday. An armed group arrived at the bar around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Apaseo el...
US News and World Report
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. The youngest sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist says she is “scared” for her brother after prison authorities told the family they medically intervened after his days-long hunger and water strike and has appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden for help.
US News and World Report
Women Stopped From Entering Amusement Parks in Afghan Capital
KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan women were stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul on Wednesday after the Taliban's morality ministry said there would be restrictions on women being able to access public parks. A spokesperson for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) confirmed that...
