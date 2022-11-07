ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Shooting in Gang-Plagued Mexican State Leaves 9 Dead

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A shooting left nine dead and two wounded at a bar in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, which has increasingly suffered from cartel violence, local authorities said Thursday. An armed group arrived at the bar around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Apaseo el...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. The youngest sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist says she is “scared” for her brother after prison authorities told the family they medically intervened after his days-long hunger and water strike and has appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden for help.
Women Stopped From Entering Amusement Parks in Afghan Capital

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan women were stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul on Wednesday after the Taliban's morality ministry said there would be restrictions on women being able to access public parks. A spokesperson for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) confirmed that...

