11 Rappers with the Most Grammy Awards
Rappers have long had a love–hate relationship with the Grammy Awards. Nicki Minaj’s recent frustration with how her latest smash hit song “Super Freaky Girl” could potentially be categorized is a recent example. Jay-Z’s years of boycotting the annual award ceremony is another example. No matter how the Grammys are viewed by certain members of the hip-hop community, it still remains one of the most prestigious events in entertainment.
Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists
The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
Here’s the 2016 XXL Freshman Class Ranked by Billboard Hot 100 Hits
Hate it or love it, the 2016 XXL Freshman Class has long-been considered one of the most popular classes in the franchises history. While hip-hop has always been about community, there's an undercurrent of competition between rappers fighting to be seen as the best. That core tenet of the genre isn't that far removed from the idea behind XXL's yearly Freshman list, where the most talented and relevant acts of the time come together to be featured on the cover of the magazine. The 2016 cover is one that has gone down in history as the most beloved one due to the long-term success of many of the artists on it.
Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is “Best Competition” For Young Money In A ‘Verzuz’
According to Hip-Hop royalty Lil Wayne, if Young Money were to ever enter a Verzuz battle, Roc-A-Fella would be their “best competition.” While visiting the More To It podcast with host Marcellus Wiley, Weezy revealed who his roster of artists could go up against for the ultimate track-for-track music battle. Many fans have anticipated the New Orleans icon going head-to-head with someone, speculating that Jay-Z would be best fit. More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureLil Wayne To Perform On 'Amazon Music Live'Fat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before He Went To Jail When asked who would...
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'
Rihanna got cheeky on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. While speaking with press, the style mogul was asked what her favorite body part to show off is, a question the reporter said she asked Rihanna a decade ago, wanting to know "if the answer has changed."
50 Cent Trolls Madonna for Lip-Syncing Kendrick Lamar Lyrics on Instagram
50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna's expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics. On Nov. 3, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's 2021 track "Vent." "Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin' face?/What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait, bitch," the singer lip-syncs.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar With R&B/Soul Singer Lucky Daye
Before making his debut on the Soul Train Awards stage last year with an unforgettable performance of hit single “Over It,” r&b crooner Lucky Daye was trying out for singing competition shows and writing for other artists, waiting for his breakthrough moment. The day finally came with the...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations,...
thesource.com
Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album ‘Her Loss’
After a week’s delay, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album is officially available. The album was first announced in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” but was pushed back to OVO engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19. The new album is 16 tracks...
Widow of Late Tupac Producer Sues Amaru Entertainment in Royalties Spat
The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper's mother is refusing to pay under a contract.
Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. As Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, his no. 1 fan was right there with him. The rapper's daughter Hailie Jade made a rare public appearance with her dad at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles. The two were photographed sitting at a table in coordinating black leather jackets during the event.
musictimes.com
Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason
Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
Megan Thee Stallion Has a Writing Credit on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album
Megan Thee Stallion has received a writing credit on Drake and 21 Savage's new album, Her Loss. On Friday (Nov. 4), the credit listing for Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album unveiled that despite not being featured on any of the album's songs, Megan Thee Stallion has earned a writer's credit on the joint project.
