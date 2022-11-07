ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

travellemming.com

9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas Weekly presents its inaugural Cannabis Awards

At Las Vegas Weekly, we’re proud to advocate for the cannabis industry in Nevada. The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards represent some of the best the industry has to offer—from dispensaries to flower to edibles and more. We saw nearly 20,000 unique voter submissions, totaling hundreds of thousands of individual votes throughout the categories. Our readers love cannabis and have great taste. Use this as a guide for your next trip to the dispensary, and experience some of the best that Southern Nevada has to offer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Announces 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion

THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES 2022 BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY BOOKING PROMOTION. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to unveil its best booking event of the year with the return of its one-time-only Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal, featuring up to 50% off on select travel dates. Available only once a year, the exclusive ‘Commit to Impulse’ booking offer will run Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 29, and is applicable for travel dates in 2022 and 2023. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this highly sought-after offer and enjoy the array of luxury amenities found exclusively at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Taste Of Mediterranean Cuisine

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It was named one of Las Vegas’ favorite places to dine for lunch by Eater and it’s expanding across the valley, Meraki Greek Grill. Mercedes Martinez joins founder Jerry Goumroian and Chef Niko Georgouis to show us some of their great dishes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Railroad Pass readies new hotel for grand opening

After 91 years of serving Southern Nevada, Railroad Pass casino and hotel will usher in a new era with the Nov. 17 opening of the Holiday Inn Express &Suites. The new four-story hotel, built behind the existing hotel tower, is in partnership with IHG Hotels &Resorts and brings a modern, contemporary look to the oldest continuously operating casino in the state.
BOULDER CITY, NV
whatnowvegas.com

New SkinnyFats Location May Be Headed for Centennial Hills

Dapper Development is planning a big project in Centennial Hills. Paperwork submitted this month to the Las Vegas Planning Commission shows plans for a development on the northwest corner of the intersection between North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The paperwork names several restaurant tenants requesting entitlements to open in the new development.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Timeless and Tasteful Las Vegas Estate Completely Redesigned with The Finest Quality Finishes for Sale at $12 Million

The Las Vegas Estate, a magnificent property has been completely redesigned with the finest quality finishes sitting on a half acre behind the guarded gates of Indigo in The Ridges is now available for sale. This home located at 42 Crested Cloud Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Las Vegas Estate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Heads to Las Vegas Nov. 10-12

Mecum Auctions to Offer 1,000 Vehicles at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue this Nov. 10-12 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Spin

The Who Rocks Las Vegas in North American Tour Closer

The Who concluded its 2022 North American tour on Nov. 5 in Las Vegas with the second of two dates in the city, delivering a worthy denouement for what may be the band’s last shows on these shores. The three-part setlist was intact for most of ‘The Who Hits...
LAS VEGAS, NV
norsenotes.com

When We Were Young rock/emo music festival CANCELED!

Day one of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas was canceled due to extreme weather concerns. Originally, it was stated that festival organizers improved their wind blockers. It was completely safe and ready for action, unfortunately that did not go according to plan. As a group, festival...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Community Policy