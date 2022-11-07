Read full article on original website
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
The Underground Speakeasy At The Mob Museum To Host Repeal Day Celebration, Dec. 4
L: Guests celebrate in The Underground speakeasy; R: live performance on stage in The Underground. (Photos Courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY AT THE MOB MUSEUM TO HOST REPEAL DAY CELEBRATION, SUNDAY, DEC. 4. Soirée to Include Cocktails, Live Music, More. WHAT:. The Underground speakeasy inside The...
Las Vegas Pizza Festival: Slices, sociability celebrated by local pizzaiolos
Surely someone has thought it, said it, right? “If heaven doesn’t have pizza and beer, I’m not interested.” Good thing there will be plenty of both Saturday when the Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns to The Industrial Event Space after a two-year break because of the pandemic.
travellemming.com
9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
Fox5 KVVU
Free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event will return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend. According to a news release, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will host the event at its outdoor equestrian center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, starting at 6 p.m. The...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas Weekly presents its inaugural Cannabis Awards
At Las Vegas Weekly, we’re proud to advocate for the cannabis industry in Nevada. The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards represent some of the best the industry has to offer—from dispensaries to flower to edibles and more. We saw nearly 20,000 unique voter submissions, totaling hundreds of thousands of individual votes throughout the categories. Our readers love cannabis and have great taste. Use this as a guide for your next trip to the dispensary, and experience some of the best that Southern Nevada has to offer.
CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog to Open at Centennial Gateway
The Vegas-born chain is planning its hometown’s fifth location
KDWN
Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa
Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
vegas24seven.com
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Announces 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion
THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES 2022 BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY BOOKING PROMOTION. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to unveil its best booking event of the year with the return of its one-time-only Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal, featuring up to 50% off on select travel dates. Available only once a year, the exclusive ‘Commit to Impulse’ booking offer will run Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 29, and is applicable for travel dates in 2022 and 2023. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this highly sought-after offer and enjoy the array of luxury amenities found exclusively at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
A Taste Of Mediterranean Cuisine
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It was named one of Las Vegas’ favorite places to dine for lunch by Eater and it’s expanding across the valley, Meraki Greek Grill. Mercedes Martinez joins founder Jerry Goumroian and Chef Niko Georgouis to show us some of their great dishes.
bouldercityreview.com
Railroad Pass readies new hotel for grand opening
After 91 years of serving Southern Nevada, Railroad Pass casino and hotel will usher in a new era with the Nov. 17 opening of the Holiday Inn Express &Suites. The new four-story hotel, built behind the existing hotel tower, is in partnership with IHG Hotels &Resorts and brings a modern, contemporary look to the oldest continuously operating casino in the state.
whatnowvegas.com
New SkinnyFats Location May Be Headed for Centennial Hills
Dapper Development is planning a big project in Centennial Hills. Paperwork submitted this month to the Las Vegas Planning Commission shows plans for a development on the northwest corner of the intersection between North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The paperwork names several restaurant tenants requesting entitlements to open in the new development.
Drive-Thru Pinkbox Doughnuts Appears to Be Planned in Paradise
The new Pinkbox looks to be headed for Paradise and Twain
luxury-houses.net
Timeless and Tasteful Las Vegas Estate Completely Redesigned with The Finest Quality Finishes for Sale at $12 Million
The Las Vegas Estate, a magnificent property has been completely redesigned with the finest quality finishes sitting on a half acre behind the guarded gates of Indigo in The Ridges is now available for sale. This home located at 42 Crested Cloud Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Las Vegas Estate.
vegas24seven.com
Locale Italian Kitchen announces special Thanksgiving to-go menu and new fall dinner menu
LOCALE ITALIAN KITCHEN ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING TO-GO MENU AND NEW FALL DINNER MENU. Special to-go Thanksgiving menu available for $149 before Tuesday, Nov. 14 and $159 between Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast with Italian herbs, traditional stuffing, Green Bean Almandine, and more. Locale Italian Kitchen...
Americajr.com
World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Heads to Las Vegas Nov. 10-12
Mecum Auctions to Offer 1,000 Vehicles at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue this Nov. 10-12 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block.
Spin
The Who Rocks Las Vegas in North American Tour Closer
The Who concluded its 2022 North American tour on Nov. 5 in Las Vegas with the second of two dates in the city, delivering a worthy denouement for what may be the band’s last shows on these shores. The three-part setlist was intact for most of ‘The Who Hits...
Sick New World Festival brings hard rock, alternative music to Las Vegas in 2023
C3 Presents released the lineup for the first ever Sick New World festival set to be on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with over 50 hard rock and alternative artists.
vegas24seven.com
First 24/7 Bacon Concept in Las Vegas – Bacon Nation – Celebrates Grand Opening
FIRST 24/7 BACON CONCEPT IN LAS VEGAS – BACON NATION – CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING. New Concept at the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street Kicked Off Its Opening with a Bacon-Good Time. Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept, Bacon Nation, is now open! The restaurant celebrated its...
8newsnow.com
Exclusive: Family of blue heeler dogs found in Las Vegas desert; now rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A litter of blue heeler puppies and their parents were found in the middle of the desert to fend for themselves. Luckily, someone spotted them, and help came just as they were barely clinging to life. “Mom was filthy, babies were pretty brand new,” Kymberly Dumovich...
norsenotes.com
When We Were Young rock/emo music festival CANCELED!
Day one of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas was canceled due to extreme weather concerns. Originally, it was stated that festival organizers improved their wind blockers. It was completely safe and ready for action, unfortunately that did not go according to plan. As a group, festival...
