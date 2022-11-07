A pair of Post Malone fans got a little help from the rapper to officiate their marriage. TikTok user Heidi Lavon shared in a video on Monday (Nov. 7) that Malone married two of her best friends, Jana and Randee, during his concert in Seattle, Washington, over the weekend. “Do you have anything you’d like to say to each other?” he asks them as they stand onstage after the show. The couple then pronounce their love to one another and Malone asks them both if they’re willing to take one another as their lawfully wedded partners to which they reply, “I do.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO