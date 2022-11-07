Read full article on original website
Post Malone Declares Couple “Lawfully Wedded” at His Show
A pair of Post Malone fans got a little help from the rapper to officiate their marriage. TikTok user Heidi Lavon shared in a video on Monday (Nov. 7) that Malone married two of her best friends, Jana and Randee, during his concert in Seattle, Washington, over the weekend. “Do you have anything you’d like to say to each other?” he asks them as they stand onstage after the show. The couple then pronounce their love to one another and Malone asks them both if they’re willing to take one another as their lawfully wedded partners to which they reply, “I do.”
realitytitbit.com
Sister Wives fans convinced Kody went to Logan’s wedding amid attendance confusion
Kody Brown rose to fame on TLC show Sister Wives. He, his four wives, and their 18 children have been the focus of the show since 2010. Twelve years on and Sister Wives is still a hit TLC series with fans. But, there have been many changes within the Brown family as of late.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama
While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown told ex Christine that the state of Arizona would become 'the owner' of their daughter Truely if they didn't have a legal custody agreement in place
Kody Brown told ex Christine that the state of Arizona could become "the owner" of daughter Truely. The pair, who announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years together, were never legally wed. State laws prevent parents from "kidnapping" their kids, but the state wouldn't "own" a...
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown accuses Christine Brown of 'faking' a good marriage with Kody
Robyn Brown also said Kody and Christine "don't communicate very well at all" in an intense and defensive exchange on "Sister Wives."
Did ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Catch ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Filming Season 17 Reunion?
This '90 Day Fiancé' mom spots 'Sister Wives' star, Kody Brown filming for TLC in a hotel. Does this mean the 'Sister Wives' cast is filming the tell-all reunion?
The Hollywood Gossip
WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer
Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children
Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
Irate ‘Sister Wives’ Fans List Janelle Brown’s ‘Sacrifices’ for Kody Brown After He Won’t Give up His ‘Lifestyle’ to Live in Her RV
Some 'Sister Wives' fans are irate after listing the 'sacrifices' Janelle Brown has made for husband Kody throughout the years when he won't give up his 'lifestyle' to live in her RV.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Convinced Logan and Michelle’s Wedding Gives Away Information About Kody and Janelle’s Marriage
Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage might be over. At least, 'Sister Wives' fans think pictures from a wedding hint at the end of an era.
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's 11-year-old daughter Truely says it felt 'like a betrayal' to learn about their split after everyone else
Kody Brown said on Sunday's "Sister Wives" that his ex, Christine Brown, and 11-year-old daughter Truely were "blowing me off."
'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Continues On '4 State Trip Of Fun' After Kody Suggests She Move Out
Meri Brown appears to be living her best life on her recent trip across four states.The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday, October 24, to offer her more-than 762,000 followers a glimpse of what she and her pals are getting up to — and it is certainly a trip to remember.First posting a selfie with her pal Joelle Day on their getaway, the reality star shared in her caption that they were in "Phase two of my 10 day, 4 state trip of fun and business has begun!"'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN REFLECTS ON 'UNSPENT LOVE' AS KODY...
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
Some ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are ‘Uncomfortable’ Watching Kody, Meri, and Robyn Brown Act ‘Divorced From Reality’
Meri, Robyn, and Kody Brown appear to have formed a united family front, however, some fans are 'uncomfortable' watching them act 'divorced from reality.'
The Youngest Cast Members of 'Alaskan Bush People' Are Already Learning the Brown Lifestyle
The Brown family has had their fair share of trials and tribulations over the past few years between cancer diagnoses, patriarch Billy Brown’s tragic passing, and the Palmer Mountain wildfire. On the other hand, bringing new life into the world has been a bright spot in the Brown family, and Noah Brown’s kids are easily some of the most adorable in Alaskan Bush People.
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine 'Cannot Respect' Kody for Prioritizing Social Event over Family
"Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man," Christine Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek Christine Brown and Kody Brown are not on the same page. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes some time away from the family to help officiate his friend's wedding. But his decision doesn't sit well with his ex-wife Christine — or their children. "Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, tells...
Meri Brown Seemingly Throws Shade Amid Rumors Of Fake Storylines On 'Sister Wives'
Speaking out! As questions have emerged surrounding whether plotlines on TLC’s hit series Sister Wives were fabricated, star Meri Brown is seemingly clapping back at the reality rumors. On Monday, October 31, the TV personality and first wife of Sister Wives leading man, Kody Brown, took to Instagram, sharing a potentially pointed Instagram Story about “successful people” with her 765,000 followers.“Successful people never worry about what others are doing,” read the vague post. BLOGGER CALLS OUT 'SISTER WIVES' FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONMeri’s cryptic Instagram Story comes shortly after popular...
The Hollywood Gossip
Loren & Alexei After The 90 Days Trailer Teases Fun, Fights, and Leaving Florida
Late this summer, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their third child, their first daughter. On Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, we will get to see their lives as that special day approaches. More, we will get to see their two precious boys, their fan-favorite marriage,...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children. "I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday." Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue. CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLITAlthough they weren't pictured in...
