New U2 Doc ‘Kiss the Future’ from Producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Black Panther director explains why Daniel Kaluuya is not in Wakanda Forever
Black Panther 2 has been released – but it does not feature Daniel Kaluuya.The Get Out actor appeared in the first film as W’Kabi, a character who embraced his treasonous streak after accepting Erik Kilmonger (Michael B Jordan) as the new ruler of Wakanda.In Black Panther, which was released in 2018, the last time he is seen is when he is held at spearpoint by his own wife, Okoye (Danai Gurira), who returns in the sequel.Kaluuya revealed earlier this year that he would not be in the sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but did not give a specific reason...
Dave Grohl Had The Best Reaction To James Gang Reuniting For Taylor Hawkins
Joe Walsh got his band back together for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts.
Julian Lennon Opens Up About The 'Dark' Feelings Associated With 'Hey Jude'
He appreciates the support from Paul McCartney, but it's not all positive.
Jack White Will Appear In The New Martin Scorsese Film
How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Disney+’s Riri Williams Show ‘Ironheart’
There’s never been a franchise quite like the one that Marvel Studios has built over the past 14 years. What started as an interconnected lineup of feature films has expanded to include an ever-increasing number of Disney+ originals that, thanks to the expanded runtimes of television, are able to explore characters and concepts in brand new ways. Now the movies and TV shows inform each other, with one informing the other and vice versa, etc. That’s evidenced by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a Marvel movie that just opened in theaters — and it already has a sequel of sorts on...
Enjoy This Video Of Billy Corgan Eating Chips and Dip Onstage
Alanis Morissette Reveals Why She Skipped Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony
The Canadian singer was set to perform a Carly Simon classic with Olivia Rodrigo when she backed out of the performance.
iHeartRadio LIVE with Marcus Mumford: How To Watch
Marcus Mumford is performing during an intimate show for fans - find out how to watch!
The 1975's Matty Healy Eats Raw Meat In Bizarre Onstage Stunt
Fans were shocked when the 1975 frontman got on his knees and started eating a raw piece of steak.
Top AEW Star Cast For Von Erich Family Film Starring Zac Efron
One of AEW's biggest stars has been cast in the film, 'The Iron Claw,' chronicling the legendary Von Erich family.
Bruce Springsteen To Take Over 'The Tonight Show' Next Week
The Boss will appear alongside Jimmy Fallon on the show from Monday through Wednesday.
