The disturbing history of the Catholic Church
Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?
Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
Christians Are Divided About Whether or Not to Celebrate Halloween
October 31 is fast approaching, but some Christians won’t be celebrating Halloween. “I want to believe that all Christians are aware that Halloween celebration is demonic, and we don’t take part in it,” one Twitter user wrote on Saturday, Oct. 22. “It’s more than [costumes] and candy. It’s celebration of the dead.”
Catholic conflicts on marriage continue, even decades after Vatican II
The past 60 years have been a period of change and reflection for many in the Catholic Church, initiated by the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s and continued by the current synod on synodality. In the autumn of 2021, Pope Francis announced a new synod, an official meeting of...
Know Where Was Jesus Born (Guide 2022)
Here’s a guide to know where was Jesus born. Believed to be the incarnation of God the Son, Jesus Christ is a revered figure in Christianity and other religions. Also referred to as a ‘Messiah’ or an ‘anointed one,’ Jesus proclaimed that the God of the Jews would soon intervene in human events and set up his earthly empire.
FAITH: When ministry becomes idolatry
God has criteria for Christian ministry and how we serve Him and worship Him mattersDoes how we do church matter? Should God be pleased at just any efforts at ministry? Are there any criteria for how Christian ministry is to be done? This is not to say that the engagement of the heart in worship is unimportant. In fact, Jesus Himself says as much, but it is to say that emotion and heart engagement are the not the only considerations. Much of what passes for Christian worship is simply, "If it feels good, do it." I'd like to suggest...
BBC
Priest shocked to be Salford Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon
A priest has said becoming a Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon left him "gobsmacked". Father Michael Job has become the first black man to hold the position at the Salford diocese. The 47-year-old, who has been parish priest of St Mary's in Failsworth, said he "didn't know what to...
BBC
Church group urges denominations to share spaces to tackle poverty
Churches are being urged to share buildings regardless of denomination for lunch clubs and worship. The Churches Together group that covers Northamptonshire, Peterborough and Rutland said it was reacting to "rising energy bills and worsening poverty". It said it had taken the "unprecedented step" of writing to every church to...
