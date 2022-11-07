ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Herro out against Portland due to ankle sprain

 3 days ago
Miami: Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against Portland.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Duncan Robinson has entered the chat. Without Herro is very important for the Heat to see Robinson making 3s. #HEATCulture9:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Strus, Lowry. Inactive are Cain, Haslem, Herro, Oladipo and Yurtseven. – 8:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus starting in Tyler Herro’s place.

Heat starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Blazers. – 8:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro tweaked his ankle in Friday’s loss to the Pacers. Spoelstra added that Herro’s absence is expected to be a “short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Tyler Herro (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Blazers. – 5:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro is out tonight for the Miami Heat due to an ankle sprain. – 5:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers, per Heat’s latest injury report. – 5:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: The Heat featured the NBA’s highest-scoring bench last season, mostly because Tyler Herro was playing as a reserve.

Without Herro, the Heat’s bench is working through some early-season kinks as it looks for combinations that work together.

miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…11:28 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Will be covering Heat-Blazers again tonight

Butler will play, Herro questionable… – 9:33 AM

Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro hurt ankle in the Indiana game. “He’s been making progress. It’ll be a short-term deal.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 7, 2022

Miami: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) and Nikola Jovic (nasal contusion) have been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Portland. Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / November 6, 2022

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler will be good to go tomorrow night Tyler Herro questionable Oladipo and Yurtseven still out -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / November 6, 2022

