California State

HuffPost

Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The Week

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the speakers at former President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, said that if Republicans win control of Congress next week, they will use their power of the purse to cut off military aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders. "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," she said, to cheers from the crowd.
DES MOINES, IA
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
NBC News

NBC News

