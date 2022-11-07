Read full article on original website
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Here's What Trump Will Do If He Wins in 2024, According to Kellyanne Conway
"The reason he wants to run is he thought he would still be there," Conway said about the former president.
Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Democratic strategist predicts ‘bad night’ for party because ‘we did not listen to voters’
Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen on Sunday predicted that Democrats are going to have a “bad night” on Election Day because the party failed to listen to the most urgent needs of voters. “I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy … we did not listen to voters...
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Donald Trump Jr rants about ‘brainless’ election winners after two days of humiliated midterm silence
Morning Joe celebrates the end of Trump: ‘This is Ron DeSantis’s party’. Donald Trump Jr has finally returned to social media and ranted about “brainless” election winners after two days of humiliating midterm silence. The former president’s eldest son had predicted a “bloodbath” for Democrats on...
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the speakers at former President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, said that if Republicans win control of Congress next week, they will use their power of the purse to cut off military aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders. "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," she said, to cheers from the crowd.
Vox
Lauren Boebert’s extremely tight race in a safe Republican district, explained
Conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert eked out a narrow lead in her bid for reelection on Thursday, but could still lose her race in what would be the most stunning congressional upset of the cycle. Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by about than 800 votes as of Thursday afternoon in...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
