Maryland State

WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
WMDT.com

New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District

MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Wbaltv.com

Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results

-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners

-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
Wbaltv.com

Maryland governor candidate profile: Republican Dan Cox

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland state Delegate Dan Cox sits atop the ballot as the Republican nominee for governor. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The 48-year-old is an election denier who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has refused to say whether...
cnsmaryland.org

Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general

BALTIMORE — Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years. A pop playlist blasted throughout the night leading up to...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
foxbaltimore.com

VOTE 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Polls close in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 8:22 p.m. - Two races were called in Maryland moments after polls close. Wes Moore was declared winner of the race for Governor by the Associated Press. The AP also called the senate race for Chris Van Hollen. 8:00 p.m. - Polls have closed! Tap here...
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General

Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
themsuspokesman.com

A look at Maryland’s midterm election from 5 towns

As the Nov. 8 midterm elections quickly approach, Maryland voters look to cast their ballots on Tuesday. The race for governor, attorney general, and comptroller have been followed closely by news outlets and voters within the state and throughout the nation. However, Maryland counties gear up to elect candidates not...
WUSA9

'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
