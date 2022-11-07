Read full article on original website
Maryland Governor's Office to set example for peaceful transition of power
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland witnessed a key moment Thursday when newly elected Democrat for governor, Wes Moore, met with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Both men said they’ve got big partisan differences but they aim to set a national example for how to transfer power without a lot of drama.
WGME
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
Washington Examiner
Wes Moore wins Maryland governor’s race, flipping mansion to Democratic control
Political newcomer Wes Moore won the Maryland governor’s race on Tuesday, defeating Republican state Del. Dan Cox to flip the mansion blue and establish himself as the state’s first black governor. Despite never holding office before, Moore has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party, racking...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
Anthony Brown On Track To Become Maryland's First Black Attorney General
The race hasn't been called, but Brown has 60% of the vote so far.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland governor candidate profile: Republican Dan Cox
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland state Delegate Dan Cox sits atop the ballot as the Republican nominee for governor. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The 48-year-old is an election denier who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has refused to say whether...
cnsmaryland.org
Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general
BALTIMORE — Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years. A pop playlist blasted throughout the night leading up to...
'We can still pull this race': Dan Cox addresses the public about election night
Republican candidate Dan Cox addresses the public about election night. Cox has not conceded the race, even with the announcement of Governor-Elect Wes Moore winning.
Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
foxbaltimore.com
VOTE 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Polls close in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 8:22 p.m. - Two races were called in Maryland moments after polls close. Wes Moore was declared winner of the race for Governor by the Associated Press. The AP also called the senate race for Chris Van Hollen. 8:00 p.m. - Polls have closed! Tap here...
Yardbarker
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
themsuspokesman.com
A look at Maryland’s midterm election from 5 towns
As the Nov. 8 midterm elections quickly approach, Maryland voters look to cast their ballots on Tuesday. The race for governor, attorney general, and comptroller have been followed closely by news outlets and voters within the state and throughout the nation. However, Maryland counties gear up to elect candidates not...
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
