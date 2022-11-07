Read full article on original website
Will schools be closed on Election Day?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
Richmond County hosts 5th annual Battle of the Bands
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond county school system hosted its 5th annual battle of the bands as a competition for the first time on Sunday. According to officials, 18 high school marching bands from our area and four college bands came to Butler high school stadium to prove they were the best.
USC Aiken adds new Security Operations Center for students
USC Aiken held a grand opening ceremony for its new Security Operations Center on Monday morning, increasing the cyber security presence in the area.
Downtown Augusta housing development to meet needs of veteran community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A new Augusta housing development is underway to serve our veteran community. “It’s our obligation. It’s our job to provide the services that people need,” said Jordan Johnson, Augusta’s District 1 Commissioner. “And housing is not just something that you get folks- they get it and they have it and, if they don’t, fine- it’s a right. It’s something that you deserve. It’s something that you should not be denied because you can’t afford it.”
