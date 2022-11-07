AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A new Augusta housing development is underway to serve our veteran community. “It’s our obligation. It’s our job to provide the services that people need,” said Jordan Johnson, Augusta’s District 1 Commissioner. “And housing is not just something that you get folks- they get it and they have it and, if they don’t, fine- it’s a right. It’s something that you deserve. It’s something that you should not be denied because you can’t afford it.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO