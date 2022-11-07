ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Born to live free
3d ago

Sadly I think Maryland is to far gone. The country votes just can't cancel out the number of city votes. I hope I'm wrong...VOTE RED 🙏🇺🇸

Carla
3d ago

If Dan lose he has nothing to do but except it. Just because you're a republican doesn't guarantee you a win.

WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland Elections 2022: Sizing up the midterm's statewide results

All four of the victors in statewide races here inMaryland made history last night. Governor-elect Wes Moore became only the third African American to be elected Governor in the United States, and the first Black man to lead our state. His running mate, Lt. Governor elect Aruna Miller, is the first immigrant to be elected statewide. Anthony Brown will be Maryland’s first African American Attorney General, and Brooke Lierman will become the state’s first woman to be installed as Comptroller in January.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results

-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District

MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners

-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general

BALTIMORE — Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years. A pop playlist blasted throughout the night leading up to...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General

Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

What's next after Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana?

BALTIMORE -- Unofficial results show Maryland voters passed a measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use by those 21 and older by a wide margin, with slightly more than 65 percent of voters in support.So, is it legal to buy for recreational use today? What are the next steps?According to the ballot question's wording, the measure will not take effect for about another eight months. The General Assembly still must work out regulations and taxation policies. "Today, we're in celebration that this milestone has been achieved, and as we go into the new year, those first few months are going to define...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties

A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

