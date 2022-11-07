Read full article on original website
Born to live free
3d ago
Sadly I think Maryland is to far gone. The country votes just can't cancel out the number of city votes. I hope I'm wrong...VOTE RED 🙏🇺🇸
Reply(2)
3
Carla
3d ago
If Dan lose he has nothing to do but except it. Just because you're a republican doesn't guarantee you a win.
Reply(2)
3
Related
Maryland Governor's Office to set example for peaceful transition of power
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland witnessed a key moment Thursday when newly elected Democrat for governor, Wes Moore, met with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Both men said they’ve got big partisan differences but they aim to set a national example for how to transfer power without a lot of drama.
WTOV 9
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
wnav.com
Historic Election Results in Maryland, First Black Attorney General and First Woman Comptroller
Brown will succeed the state’s current chief legal officer, Brian Frosh, a Democrat who served two terms as attorney general and did not run for reelection. His victory comes on a historic night for the state, which elected its first Black governor, Democrat Wes Moore. A heavy favorite, Brown...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
wypr.org
Maryland Elections 2022: Sizing up the midterm's statewide results
All four of the victors in statewide races here inMaryland made history last night. Governor-elect Wes Moore became only the third African American to be elected Governor in the United States, and the first Black man to lead our state. His running mate, Lt. Governor elect Aruna Miller, is the first immigrant to be elected statewide. Anthony Brown will be Maryland’s first African American Attorney General, and Brooke Lierman will become the state’s first woman to be installed as Comptroller in January.
Washington Examiner
Wes Moore wins Maryland governor’s race, flipping mansion to Democratic control
Political newcomer Wes Moore won the Maryland governor’s race on Tuesday, defeating Republican state Del. Dan Cox to flip the mansion blue and establish himself as the state’s first black governor. Despite never holding office before, Moore has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party, racking...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Towerlight
2022 Maryland Election results: Moore wins governorship; Baltimore County Executive wins reelection
Tuesday’s Gubernatorial election saw many historic wins, with Democrat Wes Moore slated to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Additionally, state Del. Brook Lierman is projected to become the first female comptroller, and former Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown is projected to be the state’s first Black attorney general.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
cnsmaryland.org
Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general
BALTIMORE — Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years. A pop playlist blasted throughout the night leading up to...
Anthony Brown On Track To Become Maryland's First Black Attorney General
The race hasn't been called, but Brown has 60% of the vote so far.
'We can still pull this race': Dan Cox addresses the public about election night
Republican candidate Dan Cox addresses the public about election night. Cox has not conceded the race, even with the announcement of Governor-Elect Wes Moore winning.
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
WTOP
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
What's next after Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana?
BALTIMORE -- Unofficial results show Maryland voters passed a measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use by those 21 and older by a wide margin, with slightly more than 65 percent of voters in support.So, is it legal to buy for recreational use today? What are the next steps?According to the ballot question's wording, the measure will not take effect for about another eight months. The General Assembly still must work out regulations and taxation policies. "Today, we're in celebration that this milestone has been achieved, and as we go into the new year, those first few months are going to define...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
