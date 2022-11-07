ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

Candidates weigh in on election night results

Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Farkas not conceding after election loss; Reeder talks about his win

While Dr. Tim Reeder was declared the winner of Tuesday's election for the NC House of Representatives District 9 race, incumbent Brian Farkas said he has not yet conceded the loss. Farkas not conceding after election loss; Reeder …. While Dr. Tim Reeder was declared the winner of Tuesday's election...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff

Two-term Democratic Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram, lost to the Republican candidate, Jackie Rogers in Tuesday night's election. Now, Rogers said he doesn't want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he's officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Greenville drops red-light camera program that faced legal challenges

Greenville City Council has voted to end a red-light camera enforcement program on Nov. 15. The program had faced multiple legal challenges, including a unanimous ruling against the city from the N.C. Court of Appeals. Appeals Court judges ruled that Pitt County Schools did not collect the "clear proceeds" of...
GREENVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU Health reminding people to stay safe during RSV, flu season

ECU Health is reminding folks to stay safe during the RSV and influenza season. ECU Health reminding people to stay safe during RSV, …. ECU Health is reminding folks to stay safe during the RSV and influenza season. Officials make final preps for Veterans Day in Greenville. Veterans Day is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Election officials warn of precinct location texts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The voting process may seem simple for experienced voters, but it’s easy to make little mistakes. Election officials say some programs to help people understand how and where to vote may also be confusing them. WITN talked to some who are warning people to check the source before taking advice.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Not everyone will be watching Tuesday’s results

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — How are you planning to de-stress during Election Day? Election Day is in full swing, but for many, distractions from election activities are a top priority. People are turning to self-care, television shows and quality time with pets to keep busy instead of waiting for results. If you want to keep […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Violent crimes among adolescents in, around Greenville have increased

Violent crimes among adolescents in and around Greenville, NC have increased within the last couple of years and leave people concerned. Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, wrote in an email statement the trend of juvenile involvement in violent crimes has grown nationally, whether they are suspects or victims. Reasons might be mental health disorders, she wrote.
GREENVILLE, NC

