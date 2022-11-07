Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Candidates weigh in on election night results
Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina city of Greenville scraps red-light cameras after legal challenges
(The Center Square) — Greenville will turn off its red-light cameras next week after the city council voted to end the enforcement program and the legal headache it created. Greenville shut down its red-light cameras and will stop issuing citations next Tuesday following a 5-1 vote by the city council on Monday.
WNCT
Farkas not conceding after election loss; Reeder talks about his win
While Dr. Tim Reeder was declared the winner of Tuesday's election for the NC House of Representatives District 9 race, incumbent Brian Farkas said he has not yet conceded the loss. Farkas not conceding after election loss; Reeder …. While Dr. Tim Reeder was declared the winner of Tuesday's election...
WNCT
Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff
Two-term Democratic Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram, lost to the Republican candidate, Jackie Rogers in Tuesday night's election. Now, Rogers said he doesn't want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he's officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County...
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WNCT
Greenville Museum of Art looks to give back to Pitt County Schools with a supply drive
The Greenville Museum of Art is teaming up with Pitt County Schools to hold a supply drive to give back to local art classes. The supply list contains items like drawing paper, tissue paper, acrylic paint, paint brushes, and much more. Greenville Museum of Art looks to give back to...
carolinajournal.com
Greenville drops red-light camera program that faced legal challenges
Greenville City Council has voted to end a red-light camera enforcement program on Nov. 15. The program had faced multiple legal challenges, including a unanimous ruling against the city from the N.C. Court of Appeals. Appeals Court judges ruled that Pitt County Schools did not collect the "clear proceeds" of...
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
NC county precinct runs out of ballots, voting time extended
State statute allows the SBE to extend time if voting is interrupted by at least 15 minutes.
publicradioeast.org
Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership
In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
neusenews.com
A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
WNCT
ECU Health reminding people to stay safe during RSV, flu season
ECU Health is reminding folks to stay safe during the RSV and influenza season. ECU Health reminding people to stay safe during RSV, …. ECU Health is reminding folks to stay safe during the RSV and influenza season. Officials make final preps for Veterans Day in Greenville. Veterans Day is...
WITN
Election officials warn of precinct location texts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The voting process may seem simple for experienced voters, but it’s easy to make little mistakes. Election officials say some programs to help people understand how and where to vote may also be confusing them. WITN talked to some who are warning people to check the source before taking advice.
newbernnow.com
NC Board of Elections Held Emergency Meeting After Craven County Precinct Temporarily Ran Out of Ballots
People heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the Town of River Bend, NC were unable to vote at that time because the precinct ran out of ballots at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Nov. 8, 2022. Ballots were delivered at 4 p.m. by Craven County Board of Elections personnel.
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
Not everyone will be watching Tuesday’s results
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — How are you planning to de-stress during Election Day? Election Day is in full swing, but for many, distractions from election activities are a top priority. People are turning to self-care, television shows and quality time with pets to keep busy instead of waiting for results. If you want to keep […]
piratemedia1.com
Violent crimes among adolescents in, around Greenville have increased
Violent crimes among adolescents in and around Greenville, NC have increased within the last couple of years and leave people concerned. Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, wrote in an email statement the trend of juvenile involvement in violent crimes has grown nationally, whether they are suspects or victims. Reasons might be mental health disorders, she wrote.
