Barbara L. Ayers
Barbara L. Ayers, 79, of Oswego, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Mary (LaVere) Murabito.
Edwin H. Baker Jr.
Edwin H. Baker Jr., 82, of Martville, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Ed was born on Aug. 26, 1940, in South Colton, NY, to the late Edwin H. Baker, Sr. and Lorena (Russell) Baker.
Marie J. Korta
Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, NY, died Sunday Nov. 6, 2022, in the Generation Senior Living, FL, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the late John Francesconi. Marie received her masters degree in education, and was a teacher in the Liverpool School District until her retirement in June 2005. She loved teaching and helping form the young minds she taught. Marie was a member of the Nassau Humane Society. Here, she walked dogs daily, gave the shelter dogs baths, and did videos to help facilitate adoption. Every dog there was treated like Marie’s baby. She was a great mother, daughter, sister, and wife and put everyone else before herself. Marie is survived by her loving family; husband Gilbert Korta of The Villages, their son Alex (Teresa) Korta of North Syracuse, and granddaughter Isabella Korta. She is also survived by her brother John Francesconi, and sister Lisa Francesconi. Calling hours will be conducted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Association of Central New York, 4915 W. Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.
OFD Chief Randy Griffin announces retirement
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department’s chief is retiring. OFD Chief Randy Griffin, the 11th chief in the department’s history, announced his retirement Thursday after more than 30 years of experience in fire service and public safety.
Josephine H. O’Brien
Josephine H. “Josie” O’Brien, 96, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born in Skaneateles Falls on Sept. 12, 1926, and was the tenth child of Rami “Raymond” and Vincenza Cavone. Josie was always a dedicated and hard-working woman who was proud of her 74 years of employment that began in Fulton at the American Woolen Mill and then to Sealright where she met her husband, Daniel. She was also employed by the Fulton City School lunch program and then retired from Holy Trinity Church as their secretary. Josie had worked and served for 14 priests in various roles which included housekeeper and cook during her time at Holy Family, St. Michaels and Holy Trinity Churches.
Michael ‘Mike’ A. Longo
Michael “Mike” A. Longo, age 61, of Fulton, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Longo; and father, Leonard Longo Jr. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 5 years, Deborah VanDyke Longo; children, Nicole (Jeffrey) Picciano, Janelle...
10th Mountain Division band concert on Veterans Day canceled
FULTON — Officials announced Tuesday that the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Division Band, originally scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., has been canceled. A number of Fulton Community Band members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
Youth Bureau/Oswego Kiwanis Christmas Craft Show set
OSWEGO — The Oswego City County Youth Bureau, in collaboration with the Oswego Kiwanis Club, will host a Christmas Craft Show on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th St., Oswego. Fifty vendors will be participating, and food will be...
‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey
OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
Bowman adds productivity, depth to Oswego State roster
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has brought in junior transfer student Cartier Bowman from The College of Saint Rose in a move that will bolster the squad this season. Bowman, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, shot just over 56% from the field and averaged 7.3 points...
FCSD board proposes shift in ELA curriculum
FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education announced on Tuesday a proposed shift in high school English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum to improve English competency, encourage learning and enhance Regents exam scores, among other things. Fulton English Chair Danielle Florio and FCSD Director of Literacy Renee...
Laker women’s hockey to meet Mustangs in pair of games
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team hit the win column for the first time this season with its 4-1 triumph at SUNY Canton on Saturday. Head coach Mark Digby praised the team’s energy, saying the Lakers played “with a lot of jump and a lot of jazz.”
With core group returning, plus talented newcomers, Lakers excited about start of 2022-23 basketball season
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team is ready to hit the court once again after a historic 2021-22 season. The Lakers will open up their 2022-23 season on the road at Eastern Connecticut State for a non-league tournament. Their first matchup will be today against a familiar opponent in Hobart College. Oswego State played the Statesmen last year in the Max Ziel Tournament, notching a 63-48 victory.
Oswego County Prevention Coalition explains results from recent student survey
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition is working with results of its May 2022 Pride Youth Development Survey to educate Oswego County high school students about the risks of substance use. OCPC was founded in 2016 with a goal to “increase developmental protective factors and decrease risk...
Menter Ambulance appoints director of training and quality
FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
OPD requests pair of budget amendments for new equipment
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department had a couple donations as well as a pair of budget amendments pushed to the Oswego Common Council by the Administrative Services Committee on Monday night. The first donation, OPD Chief Phil Cady told council members, was a grant that was applied...
Wednesday afternoon numbers for the 2022 Midterm Elections
NEW YORK STATE — As of the most recent update at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, here are the latest numbers for local and state midterm elections from Tuesday night. All state positions feature numbers from both the New York State Board of Elections and Oswego County Board of Elections, while positions throughout Oswego County are strictly from the county’s Board of Elections.
Oswego State men’s hockey team ‘just getting started’ heading into Friday’s conference game at Cortland
OSWEGO — Head coach Ed Gosek is already starting to notice chemistry with the Oswego State men’s hockey team this year. Last season, Gosek said it took until after Thanksgiving for the team to start to “get some semblance of chemistry.” Most teams in Division III hockey were in a similar boat. The Lakers had 21 new players they were trying to manage, compared to just seven newcomers this year.
Three Oswego State men’s soccer players earn recognition
CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized three Oswego State men’s soccer athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Graduate student Caleb Munski and junior Kyle Gehnrich both earned second-team all-conference honors, while senior Kieran Gilroy was named to the third team.
Our Family to Yours Café honors veterans year round
PHOENIX — For the last three years, Our Family to Yours Café in Phoenix has celebrated military veterans with its “Wall of Honor,” commemorating past and present troops with framed photos and brass plates engraved with names and service dates. About a year after opening the...
