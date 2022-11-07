ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Think you're a 'sharpshooter'? Colorado Parks and Wildlife might need your help

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHD0f_0j2E2Jqv00
Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Consider yourself a "sharpshooter?" If you've got good aim with a rifle and enjoy hunting elk, the state of Colorado might need your help.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for "qualified volunteers" to help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge. Part of this dispersal effort involves culling, or selective slaughtering, of some of the animals. According to CPW, the effort should be viewed as part of the intensive elk management project, not hunting or recreation.

Volunteers may have to commit up to two days of effort and can keep the carcass of antler-less elk kills.

While volunteers will come from the Colorado public, there are very strict requirements for participation. This includes a shooting qualification test in which applicants must prove that they can hit small targets the size of an elk's vitals at 200 to 300 yards, striking each target three times in a row without missing in a three-minute time period. Wildlife Manager Rick Basagoitia has described the shooting challenge as difficult "for even the most seasoned elk hunters."

Once a hopeful volunteer has submitted their application to join the effort, they'll have to wait on an invitation to qualify. Only 25 shooters per day can be tested, meaning the process of finding hunters with the skill required for the project to be a success might take some time.

Tips on how to complete the shooting qualification can be found here.

Comments / 40

Bob Criscoe
3d ago

... applicants must prove that they can hit small targets the size of an elk's vitals at 200 to 300 yards, striking each target three times in a row without missing in a three-minute time period. We can do that.

Reply(7)
7
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

VOTE NOW: Mountainside Colorado zoo up for 'best zoo lights' award

Come the winter holiday season, it's common for zoos around the United States to install light displays and one Colorado destination might have the best light display around. The mountainside Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, in Colorado Springs, is in the running for USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice 2022 awards in the category of 'favorite zoo lights display'. At time of publishing, the zoo's 'Electric Safari' ranks 2nd place on a list of 20 spots, behind only the Cincinnati Zoo. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE
bcdemocratonline.com

Kimberly Munro to speak on archaeological finds in SE Colorado

The Bent’s Fort Chapter is pleased to announce that Dr. Kimberly Munro will give a presentation on the archaeological finds along Chacuco Creek in Las Animas County on Saturday, November 12. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado

Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Thousands of Colorado voters’ ballots are rejected each year because of signature discrepancies. Here’s what happens when there’s a problem with yours.

Tens of thousands of ballots can be rejected in a given election year in Colorado because of signature discrepancies. Colorado is one of 24 states that has a process, known as ballot curing, that requires local election officials to notify a voter if there is a missing signature or a signature discrepancy on their ballot and gives voters an opportunity to fix it.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one

140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Outside Magazine releases 'best workplaces' list – and 50% are in Colorado

Popular outdoor recreation-related publication Outside recently released their list of 'best places to work' in 2022, featuring companies around the country in a wide range of industries from marketing agencies to architectural firms to cybersecurity business. In making their selections, Outside focused on picking companies that allowed workers to live an active lifestyle and have a healthy work-life balance. Perhaps not a surprise, but 25 of the 50 companies to make the cut were located in Colorado. The highest ranking Colorado-based company was GFM|CenterTable, a...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy