WFMJ.com
Event held in Boardman to raise funds for cancer patients
An event was held Thursday at Mr. Anthony's to raise funds for cancer patients across the Mahoning Valley. The Silver Lining Cancer Fund held the "Ladies' & Gentlemen's Night Out" event Thursday evening at Mr. Anthony's celebrating over 47 years of helping those battling cancer in the Valley. The Silver...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 10th
Vindicator file photo / November 10, 1988 | Salvation Army kettles began making their appearance for the Christmas Season 34 years ago. Making the first symbolic donation was Richard Hinely, vice chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, while musical cheer was provided by Douglas McGuire Jr. and Douglas McGuire Sr.
Business owner faces decline in customers due to sewer project
A major sewer project along Western Reserve Road began last week, and already, one local business owner says they're seeing a negative impact on their traffic.
Crews sent to large fire in Columbiana County
Crews were called to the 50000 block of Pancake Clarkson Road around 12 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Mill Creek Park seeks food, beverage vendor for Wick Warming House
Mill Creek Metroparks has big plans for building that once served as a place for ice skaters to warm up and sip from a mug of hot cocoa. The park board this week announced that it is looking for vendors to serve food and beverages at the Wick Recreation Area, including what is still known by many as the Warming House.
mahoningmatters.com
ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley
In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
cleveland19.com
Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County
HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
WFMJ.com
Youngtown citizens and organization voice concern over SOBE Thermal Energy plans
Citizens in the community of Youngstown continue to voice concerns regarding plans for the new company SOBE Thermal Energy to start work on North Avenue. The plant would convert waste into gas and electricity for parts of the city. Youngstown non-profit organization A.C.T.I.O.N. along with concerned citizens sent a letter...
WFMJ.com
Some new and familiar faces elected to state office in the region, Youngstown OH
Election night will lead to some new faces in a couple of local districts for state office. In the 58th district that covers some of Mahoning and Columbiana counties, Incumbent Al Cutrona will serve another term in Columbus. He beat out challenger Bruce Neff. In the 59th district - covering...
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown ambulance service future discussed in town hall
As the City of Youngstown continues to negotiate with AMR ambulance services to extend their contract agreement, residents continue to gather to discuss the city's best option. Wednesday evening welcomed in yet another town hall for those affected to speak up about their concerns over this potential safety issue if...
Ohio library responds to public asking to remove LGBTQ Book Displays and Materials
An Ohio library has responded back to some people in public asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials. The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County said since June members of the community have taken the time to address the Board of Trustees to passionately voice their concerns and call for action […]
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: Righetti heads to fourth term as Mahoning Co. Commissioner
In the race for the one open seat on Mahoning County Commissioners, incumbent Carol Righetti (D) barely held off the challenge against political newcomer Geno DiFabio (R). Righetti received 41,996 votes, 50.12%, in comparison to DiFabio's 41,792, 49.88%, or 204 votes. Righetti, 69, grew up the on Youngstown's North Side,...
WFMJ.com
Fiestaware Outlet opening in Hartville, Ohio
Fans of the famously brightly colored Fiesta Dinnerware will have a new place to indulge their passion in Northeast Ohio. The iconic colorful dishes that have been made in the USA since 1936, is opening an Outlet Store at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market in Hartville, Ohio. A grand...
WFMJ.com
DECISION 2022: Monica Robb-Blasdel wins Ohio 79th District Congressional Race
The race for the seat in Ohio's 79th Congressional District has come to a close with Monical Robb-Blasdel winning by 73%. Robb-Blasdel is a lifelong resident of Columbiana County and is an alumna of Crestview High School. She earned her B.S. in Business Administration in 2005 at the University of Akron.
WFMJ.com
JCC of Youngstown Winter Campus to open for skating November 25
The Winter Campus at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown (505, Gypsy Lane, Youngstown) is scheduled to open for ice skating on Friday, November 25. Hours for the ice rink and curling lane will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The rink does not require temperatures to be below freezing, allowing it to be open any time.
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: Lowellville Schools 4 Mill tax levy passes
Voters in Lowellville passed a 4-mill tax levy for permanent improvements in the Lowellville Local School District. The levy passed by a vote of 475 to 450. The community passed a 4.2 mill levy back in 1999 that led to the creation of the K-12 school. More than 20 years later, the construction of the building is in need of ongoing maintenance and repairs.
WFMJ.com
Republican candidate Dennis Malloy wins Trumbull County Commissioner seat
After 15 years in office, Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda has relinquished his role as Trumbull County Commissioner, making way for a new person to step up and fill the spot. Tuesday night, Republican candidate Dennis Malloy beat out Democratic candidate Mike O'Brien for the seat, and Malloy tells 21 News he's ready to get to work.
WFMJ.com
Bridge over Meander Reservoir named for Purple Heart vets
It is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served in our nation's military. A special group of veterans are being memorialized with the dedication of a local bridge. "I wanted to do it for my brothers and my sisters who aren't here anymore. It...
WFMJ.com
Rent musical coming to Youngstown in Spring 2023
Tickets are on sale for a musical being performed this spring in the Edwards W. Powers Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center. Rent, a musical performance centered around young artists and musicians in New York City during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, is coming to Youngstown on April 27, 28, 29 and 30.
