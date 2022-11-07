ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Event held in Boardman to raise funds for cancer patients

An event was held Thursday at Mr. Anthony's to raise funds for cancer patients across the Mahoning Valley. The Silver Lining Cancer Fund held the "Ladies' & Gentlemen's Night Out" event Thursday evening at Mr. Anthony's celebrating over 47 years of helping those battling cancer in the Valley. The Silver...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 10th

Vindicator file photo / November 10, 1988 | Salvation Army kettles began making their appearance for the Christmas Season 34 years ago. Making the first symbolic donation was Richard Hinely, vice chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, while musical cheer was provided by Douglas McGuire Jr. and Douglas McGuire Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mill Creek Park seeks food, beverage vendor for Wick Warming House

Mill Creek Metroparks has big plans for building that once served as a place for ice skaters to warm up and sip from a mug of hot cocoa. The park board this week announced that it is looking for vendors to serve food and beverages at the Wick Recreation Area, including what is still known by many as the Warming House.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
mahoningmatters.com

ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley

In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown ambulance service future discussed in town hall

As the City of Youngstown continues to negotiate with AMR ambulance services to extend their contract agreement, residents continue to gather to discuss the city's best option. Wednesday evening welcomed in yet another town hall for those affected to speak up about their concerns over this potential safety issue if...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fiestaware Outlet opening in Hartville, Ohio

Fans of the famously brightly colored Fiesta Dinnerware will have a new place to indulge their passion in Northeast Ohio. The iconic colorful dishes that have been made in the USA since 1936, is opening an Outlet Store at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market in Hartville, Ohio. A grand...
HARTVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

JCC of Youngstown Winter Campus to open for skating November 25

The Winter Campus at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown (505, Gypsy Lane, Youngstown) is scheduled to open for ice skating on Friday, November 25. Hours for the ice rink and curling lane will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The rink does not require temperatures to be below freezing, allowing it to be open any time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Decision 2022: Lowellville Schools 4 Mill tax levy passes

Voters in Lowellville passed a 4-mill tax levy for permanent improvements in the Lowellville Local School District. The levy passed by a vote of 475 to 450. The community passed a 4.2 mill levy back in 1999 that led to the creation of the K-12 school. More than 20 years later, the construction of the building is in need of ongoing maintenance and repairs.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Republican candidate Dennis Malloy wins Trumbull County Commissioner seat

After 15 years in office, Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda has relinquished his role as Trumbull County Commissioner, making way for a new person to step up and fill the spot. Tuesday night, Republican candidate Dennis Malloy beat out Democratic candidate Mike O'Brien for the seat, and Malloy tells 21 News he's ready to get to work.
WFMJ.com

Bridge over Meander Reservoir named for Purple Heart vets

It is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served in our nation's military. A special group of veterans are being memorialized with the dedication of a local bridge. "I wanted to do it for my brothers and my sisters who aren't here anymore. It...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Rent musical coming to Youngstown in Spring 2023

Tickets are on sale for a musical being performed this spring in the Edwards W. Powers Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center. Rent, a musical performance centered around young artists and musicians in New York City during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, is coming to Youngstown on April 27, 28, 29 and 30.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

