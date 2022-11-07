Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities candidate trailing on election night is now leading by 3 votes
“I think it’s going to be a pretty close race.”
Some Hispanic leaders worry Pasco plan will undermine Latino voters. Deadline is looming
The council “gave away” a Hispanic council district when it appointed it’s first Black councilman in 15 years, said one business leader.
Is this Tri-Cities school official running for governor? Social media accounts offer hints
The WA state Supreme Court is reviewing an attempt to recall him for voting to defy a COVID mask mandate.
knkx.org
Ballot drop box observers seen monitoring voters in the Tri-Cities
More eyes are on ballots in the Tri-Cities area this election, according to reports from the Benton County auditor. Voters in the Tri-Cities area have noticed vehicles sitting in parking lots near ballot drop boxes. People watch as voters drop their ballots. It’s an effort to monitor drop boxes after false claims circulated that people are illegally depositing multiple ballots into drop boxes.
2 candidates for Tri-Cities area WA state Legislature hold strong leads. 3rd race closer
In 2 of the races voters had to pick between two Republicans.
610KONA
B-F Judge, Prosecuting Attorney Race Results Surprising?
Without the benefit of exit polling (asking voters why they voted the way they did) or a perceptual study, it's hard to predict what happened in these races. Judge Rodriguez retained, Benton County Prosecutor Race razor close. Judge Norma Rodriguez, an Inslee appointee, won re-election Tuesday. In February, Gov. Inslee...
These 3 candidates have clear leads in the contested WA 15th and 16th legislative races
The 15th and 16th Legislative district have new maps and will be getting new leaders.
northeastoregonnow.com
Roundup of Local Election Results
Incumbent Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer cruised to re-election Tuesday night and will be joined on the commission by Cindy Timmons who turned back her challenger, Susan Bowers. Shafer received 45 percent of the vote to HollyJo Beers’ 27 percent Tuesday night. Timmons defeated Bowers, 41 percent to 32 percent...
2 outspoken Franklin County candidates jump out to big early leads Tuesday night
One candidate had 74% of the vote.
Andy Miller gives advice to the Benton County Prosecutor Elect
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — In the race between Eric Eisinger and Ryan Lukson for Benton County Prosecutor, we’re entering territory we haven’t seen in the county since the 80s. Prosecuting Attorney for the last 36 years for Benton County, Andy Miller is not up for reelection. Miller is the longest tenured county employee, as well as the longest tenured prosecutor...
610KONA
Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail
Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
Richland school board enacts new policy on race in U.S. history lessons
The Richland School Board in Washington state, which governs the 583rd largest school district in the country with 14,221 students, voted 4-1 on October 25, 2022, to adopt Policy 2360, which specifies how teachers can discuss race in U.S. history lessons. It is one of several recent responses to trends in curriculum development tracked on Ballotpedia.
Race for Franklin County Sheriff: incumbent versus first-time runner
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — In the running for Franklin County Sheriff, we have incumbent Sheriff J.D. Raymond, and former Connell Police Chief Chris Turner. Sheriff Raymond is looking to kick off his third and final term before retirement. Turner is looking for his first elected position. Sheriff Raymond said since his election eight years ago, he’s turned the Franklin County...
Tri-Cities homelessness rate outpacing WA state. Survey reveals other health concerns too
Affordable housing and other issues rated as top worries for the community
Trying to Vote? Some Tri-Cities Ballot Boxes Have Moved
If you are trying to drop your voting ballot in the same place you always have, surprise but some have changed locations or have been removed. If they have moved, where can you drop off your ballot today?. Ballot Boxes in Kennewick Have Moved. If you look at one of...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
KIMA TV
County buildings lit green to honor local veterans
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
KIMA TV
Association of Washington Business holds Energy Summit
Kennewick Wash. — The energy debate is at the forefront of a lot of voters minds this election season. Lately, there's been a discussion on how to meet the needs of our state. On Wednesday, the Association of Washington Business held their Energy Solutions Summit in Kennewick. The topics...
KXL
Police Chief In Washington State City Fired
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
