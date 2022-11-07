ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

knkx.org

Ballot drop box observers seen monitoring voters in the Tri-Cities

More eyes are on ballots in the Tri-Cities area this election, according to reports from the Benton County auditor. Voters in the Tri-Cities area have noticed vehicles sitting in parking lots near ballot drop boxes. People watch as voters drop their ballots. It’s an effort to monitor drop boxes after false claims circulated that people are illegally depositing multiple ballots into drop boxes.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

B-F Judge, Prosecuting Attorney Race Results Surprising?

Without the benefit of exit polling (asking voters why they voted the way they did) or a perceptual study, it's hard to predict what happened in these races. Judge Rodriguez retained, Benton County Prosecutor Race razor close. Judge Norma Rodriguez, an Inslee appointee, won re-election Tuesday. In February, Gov. Inslee...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Roundup of Local Election Results

Incumbent Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer cruised to re-election Tuesday night and will be joined on the commission by Cindy Timmons who turned back her challenger, Susan Bowers. Shafer received 45 percent of the vote to HollyJo Beers’ 27 percent Tuesday night. Timmons defeated Bowers, 41 percent to 32 percent...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
610KONA

Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail

Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Race for Franklin County Sheriff: incumbent versus first-time runner

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — In the running for Franklin County Sheriff, we have incumbent Sheriff J.D. Raymond, and former Connell Police Chief Chris Turner. Sheriff Raymond is looking to kick off his third and final term before retirement. Turner is looking for his first elected position. Sheriff Raymond said since his election eight years ago, he’s turned the Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

County buildings lit green to honor local veterans

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Association of Washington Business holds Energy Summit

Kennewick Wash. — The energy debate is at the forefront of a lot of voters minds this election season. Lately, there's been a discussion on how to meet the needs of our state. On Wednesday, the Association of Washington Business held their Energy Solutions Summit in Kennewick. The topics...
KENNEWICK, WA
KXL

Police Chief In Washington State City Fired

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
SUNNYSIDE, WA

