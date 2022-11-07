Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Fall Family Weekend At WSU
It’s Fall Family Weekend at Washington State University. The weekend will culminate with Cougar football hosting Arizona State inside Martin Stadium Saturday at 12:30. The pumpkin drop starts Saturday morning at 10:00. Pumpkins will be dropped off the 12th floor of Webster hall on campus. Fall Family Weekend was...
pullmanradio.com
Plans Emerge For New Engineering And Design Precinct At WSU
Plans for several new buildings at Washington State University are starting to emerge. Documents to the WSU Regents for their meeting next week reveals initial plans for a new Engineering and Design Precinct. The report shows that Carpenter Hall and the proposed Schweitzer Engineering Hall will be the hub of the district. The precinct will include 4 or 5 new buildings. Four or more buildings will need to be demolished to make way for the new Engineering and Design Precinct. The project would take about 10 years.
pullmanradio.com
PRH Women’s Guild the event is at Floyd Center at WSU
The Women’s Leadership Guild will celebrate the 2022-2023 grant award recipients this Thursday at 6:00 pm at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center on the WSU campus in Pullman. Law enforcement professional and Medal of Valor recipient, Chief Jackie Gomez-Whiteley will be a special guest speaker at the event.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
pullmanradio.com
Test of WSU Alert system planned for Pullman this Wednesday
A test of the WSU Alert system on the Pullman campus will be taking place on Wednesday. Emergency Management will be running a test of the university’s alert systems. This test will be sent through WSU Alert, WSU Pullman’s Campus Outdoor Warning System, Alertus and the university’s social media platforms.
pullmanradio.com
Community Band Of The Palouse Veteran’s Day Concert Friday Night In Pullman
The Community Band of the Palouse Veteran’s Day Concert is Friday night. The concert is at 7:00 in the Gladish Community Center. The concert is free but donations are appreciated.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Equestrian Team to host annual Fall Banquet Fundraiser
The WSU Equestrian Team will host its annual Fall Banquet Fundraiser this Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Patrons can start out parent’s weekend by supporting the team and riders at the team barn. Admission is 20 dollars. To RSVP, visit the link.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Community Center to host Fall Craft Fair
The Palouse Community Center will host a Fall Craft Fair this Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in Palouse. All are welcome to attend the free event.
pullmanradio.com
Buy-A-Seat Fundraiser For Centre For The Arts Project At Gladish In Pullman Underway
A new fundraiser is underway to support the proposed new Centre for the Arts at the Gladish Community Center in Pullman. Organizers are selling seats for the auditorium which is set to be renovated as part of the project. The Buy-A-Seat fundraiser allows people to have a name or memory of a loved one on a seat in the Richard Domey Auditorium when it’s remodeled. Plans for the Centre for the Arts in Gladish also include a little theater and expansion of the View Room. The new center will be home to the Washington Idaho Symphony, Palouse Choral Society and the Community Band of the Palouse. You can find the link for the fundraiser here https://www.cftagladish.org/event-details/centre-for-the-arts-seat-placard.
pullmanradio.com
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
pullmanradio.com
November Women’s Wellness discussion this Wednesday
Pullman Regional Hospital will host November Women’s Wellness event this Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Zeppoz in Pullman. OB/GYN and da Vinci Surgeon, Dr. Ric Minudri, will be available to answer hysterectomy and gynecologic health questions. To RSVP, visit the link.
pullmanradio.com
Veterans Remembrance 6K Run, Walk and Ruck
There will be Veterans Remembrance 6K Run, Walk, and Ruck at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Course this Saturday at 9:00 am. Registration is free and starts at 8:00 am. Donations of canned food to support the Idaho Food Bank are welcomed.
pullmanradio.com
Veterans Day Closures
All government offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day. There is no mail Friday. Washington State University is closed and some schools will be closed. Pullman Transit will be running a reduced bus route service. Banks are closed.
pullmanradio.com
S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday and Saturday
There will be a S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 3 pm. There is a 10 dollar entry fee that includes a beverage from Moscow Brewing Company. Entry is free during the Saturday sale. For more information visit...
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho Wreath Ceremony this Friday
The University of Idaho invites the Moscow community, university students, faculty, and staff to recognize Veterans Day along with President Scott Green at the U of I Wreath Ceremony this Friday. The ceremony will be held on the northwest lawn of the Administration Building, near the main entrance of ISUB...
pullmanradio.com
Coco Bee Grand opening Celebration in Colax
There will be a Coco Bee Grand opening celebration in Colfax this Wednesday starting at 10 am located at The Coco Bee on 103 S Main Street. Join the celebration and come out to support a new family owned, local business.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Market at 1912 Center in Moscow
The second Winter Market of the season is this Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the 1912 Center in Moscow. All are welcome to shop over 30 different vendors all over the building!
inlander.com
A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
pullmanradio.com
LCHS to host Harvest Dinner & Silent Auction
The Latah County Historical Society will host a Harvest Dinner and Silent auction this Sunday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Great Room of the 1912 Center in Moscow. Soup, bread, salad, and dessert will be served, and attendees can bid on silent auction prizes. All money raised...
pullmanradio.com
Latest Election Results From Whitman County
The Whitman County Auditor’s Office ran another roughly thousand vote by mail ballots Wednesday from Tuesday’s general election. The Pullman Regional Hospital bond is still passing with 74% yes. Republican Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent continues to lead Democrat John-Mark Mahnkey with 61% of the vote. The only...
Comments / 0