Flipped car cleared from under Freya Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — An upside-down car was cleared from under the Freya Street Bridge on eastbound I-90. A pulled-over semi was also blocking the right lane for some time, but it is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally again in the area.
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
pullmanradio.com
Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation’s major construction project and traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County isn’t done yet. WSDOT media relations in Spokane announced on Monday that the project was complete after over 5 months of work. Motorists reported this morning that traffic was once again restricted to one lane through the work zone. WSDOT Eastern Washington spokesman Ryan Overton confirms that work is continuing this week. Traffic will be delayed this week during daytime hours until noon on Thursday. More traffic delays are expected next week.
Department of Licensing issues free state IDs at I-90 homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Licensing is at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya issuing state IDs and driver licenses. Carlos Loera got his new state ID. He has been homeless for over seven years. Loera says it's taken him until now to get any form of...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chewelah (Chewelah, WA)
52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo was traveling southbound on Highway 395 south of Chewelah near jump off-road. He hit a northbound vehicle with his car after it crossed the centerline. Sanders’ passenger and himself were both thrown from the vehicle. Along with the other driver, his passenger was taken...
yaktrinews.com
Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33
QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
inlander.com
A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County Commissioners authorize $500,000 shelter expansion for Camp Hope residents
The Spokane County Board of Commissioners have approved $500,000 to expand the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to house residents of Camp Hope, the homeless community next to Interstate 90 in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. They said the state's efforts to address the camp, gradually shrinking its footprint, has harmed...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
rtands.com
Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete
BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
Washington Fish and Wildlife Officers kill black bear that had been roaming Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash - After more than a week of Ring doorbell appearances and neighborhood sightings, a black bear that has been wandering the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley was killed in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
KREM
Ice prompts school closures and delays for Tuesday near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A combination of compacted snow and freezing temperatures turned many Spokane roads into an icy mess on Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had crews out overnight working on major freeways and highways and for the most part, they are wet but clear. However, getting out of your neighborhood could be difficult as those roads have not been treated with deicer.
Collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane cleared
SPOKANE, Wash — The collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane has been cleared, according to WSDOT. The crash blocked the right lane of the northbound Interstate 395 and North Spokane Corridor. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
pullmanradio.com
Veterans Day Closures
All government offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day. There is no mail Friday. Washington State University is closed and some schools will be closed. Pullman Transit will be running a reduced bus route service. Banks are closed.
KREM
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
