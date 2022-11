Make your way to Puyallup's Washington State Fair Events Center for the annual Gem Faire. With nearly 40 shows a year, Gem Faire is one of the largest gem, jewelry, and bead shows in the U.S. You'll discover fine jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstones, sparkling crystals, and more all under one roof. Gem Faire vendors are direct importers, wholesalers, and manufacturers, so you can be sure your items come straight from the source. For more event information, click here.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO