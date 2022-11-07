Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Fall Family Weekend At WSU
It’s Fall Family Weekend at Washington State University. The weekend will culminate with Cougar football hosting Arizona State inside Martin Stadium Saturday at 12:30. The pumpkin drop starts Saturday morning at 10:00. Pumpkins will be dropped off the 12th floor of Webster hall on campus. Fall Family Weekend was...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
pullmanradio.com
Community Band Of The Palouse Veteran’s Day Concert Friday Night In Pullman
The Community Band of the Palouse Veteran’s Day Concert is Friday night. The concert is at 7:00 in the Gladish Community Center. The concert is free but donations are appreciated.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse People talk on WSU’s Fallen Cougars
Graduate students in public history will present a program on WSU’s ongoing Fallen Cougars project this Thursday from 7:00 to 8:00 pm in the Freight Room of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Jessica O’Rourke, Madison Barben, Cassie Chrisman, Kyley Canion-Brewer and Samantha Edgerton will each speak about a WSU...
seattleschools.org
Seniors! Cap & Gown Orders Due by Dec 18
It’s time to order your graduation cap and gown! Visit the link below for Caps & Gowns, Senior Apparel, Class Shirts and other items. Choose from graduation packages or order individual items. Questions?. Rhonda Bremond at 425-357-1338 or email Support@nationalachiever.com. Delivery Schedule. Senior gear will be delivered in January...
First influenza death of season reported in Idaho
A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. The post First influenza death of season reported in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
pullmanradio.com
Veterans Remembrance 6K Run, Walk and Ruck
There will be Veterans Remembrance 6K Run, Walk, and Ruck at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Course this Saturday at 9:00 am. Registration is free and starts at 8:00 am. Donations of canned food to support the Idaho Food Bank are welcomed.
pullmanradio.com
PRH Women’s Guild the event is at Floyd Center at WSU
The Women’s Leadership Guild will celebrate the 2022-2023 grant award recipients this Thursday at 6:00 pm at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center on the WSU campus in Pullman. Law enforcement professional and Medal of Valor recipient, Chief Jackie Gomez-Whiteley will be a special guest speaker at the event.
pullmanradio.com
November Women’s Wellness discussion this Wednesday
Pullman Regional Hospital will host November Women’s Wellness event this Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Zeppoz in Pullman. OB/GYN and da Vinci Surgeon, Dr. Ric Minudri, will be available to answer hysterectomy and gynecologic health questions. To RSVP, visit the link.
pullmanradio.com
Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation’s major construction project and traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County isn’t done yet. WSDOT media relations in Spokane announced on Monday that the project was complete after over 5 months of work. Motorists reported this morning that traffic was once again restricted to one lane through the work zone. WSDOT Eastern Washington spokesman Ryan Overton confirms that work is continuing this week. Traffic will be delayed this week during daytime hours until noon on Thursday. More traffic delays are expected next week.
pullmanradio.com
32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
KHQ Right Now
Cheap Trick concert in Lewiston postponed
The band Cheap trick has postponed their concert in Lewiston until Jan. 2023 due to a bandmember who recently got surgery. If you have tickets to the show, they will still be valid for the upcoming show in January.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Market at 1912 Center in Moscow
The second Winter Market of the season is this Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the 1912 Center in Moscow. All are welcome to shop over 30 different vendors all over the building!
pullmanradio.com
S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday and Saturday
There will be a S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 3 pm. There is a 10 dollar entry fee that includes a beverage from Moscow Brewing Company. Entry is free during the Saturday sale. For more information visit...
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho Wreath Ceremony this Friday
The University of Idaho invites the Moscow community, university students, faculty, and staff to recognize Veterans Day along with President Scott Green at the U of I Wreath Ceremony this Friday. The ceremony will be held on the northwest lawn of the Administration Building, near the main entrance of ISUB...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Help Identifying Dine-&-Dash Suspects
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dine-and-dash suspects. Officers say the men ate at Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub on Sunday morning around 10:30 and left without paying. Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
pullmanradio.com
Veterans Day Closures
All government offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day. There is no mail Friday. Washington State University is closed and some schools will be closed. Pullman Transit will be running a reduced bus route service. Banks are closed.
KLEWTV
Kamiah woman works to spread message about positive body image from her own experience
When you sit down and have a conversation with Karly Rose Pardue-Williams, you would not get any hint of insecurity from her. She owns her own business, Klassy Studios, with a salon in on Lewiston's Main Street, a location in Lynnwood, Washington, and one in her home town of Kamiah.
pullmanradio.com
New Vice Chancellor Post Created At WSU Pullman
A new vice chancellor post has been created for the Washington State University Pullman campus. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton has appointed Associate Vice President for Public Safety Victoria Murray as Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs and Campus Operations. Murray will hold the joint position starting next month and continue in that role through June. Starting in July Murray will take over the new Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs and Campus Operations job full-time.
