Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
Texas doctor at center of CBS News investigation pleads guilty to fraud
A Texas doctor connected to a massive Medicare fraud uncovered by a CBS News investigation has pleaded guilty to federal charges. According to court documents, Daniel Canchola, 49, fraudulently billed Medicare for over $54 million worth of services, including for genetic tests that CBS News found preyed on seniors' cancer fears.
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Healthline
What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?
President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
Pinellas pain clinic prescribed drugs improperly, leading to 2 deaths, feds say
A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order halting a Tarpon Springs pain clinic from prescribing drugs based on accusations that the clinic unlawfully issued drugs that led to two overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Christopher and Patricia Ferguson, owners of Phoenix Medical Management Care...
Half of dentists say patients come to appointments high
A new survey from the American Dental Association revealed the majority of dentists have had a patient attend an appointment while high. Because marijuana can interact with anesthesia, dentists may have to adjust their care during the appointment. Previous research has shown a link between marijuana use and poor oral...
DEA: New deadly synthetic opioid found in Virginia
t of every ten pills the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized in 2021 contained a deadly amount of fentanyl. Agents say there's a new drug that's potentially more potent than fentanyl.
lovewhatmatters.com
It Took 12 Years For My Son To Be Diagnosed With Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
“My name is Debbie, and I’m a single 64-year-old special needs mom of modest means who lives in southeastern Washington state. My former husband and I adopted our first child, Lydia in 1998 after a long and emotional infertility journey (due to a sexual assault I experienced at 18), then several late-term miscarriages.
Maine doctor busted by strike force for illegally prescribing opioids
A Maine doctor became the first to be arrested this week by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force for allegedly prescribing drugs without justification.
Navy Times
Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam
An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
AboutLawsuits.com
Hair Relaxer Uterine Cancer Lawsuit Filed Against Makers of Dark & Lovely, Just for Me and Cantu Shea Butter Relaxer
Dark & Lovely, Just for Me and other popular hair relaxers expose women to harmful phthalates and other endocrine disrupting lawsuits, according to lawsuit. Hair relaxer caused uterine cancer to develop following 30 years of regular use. Plaintiff joins hundreds of other women now pursuing a hair relaxer cancer lawsuit.
Four Cheyenne men sentenced in federal court
CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne men were recently sentenced in federal court for various offenses, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of 39 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. ...
KXLY
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
