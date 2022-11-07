ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
Insider

How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment

Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Healthline

What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?

President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
The Hill

Half of dentists say patients come to appointments high

A new survey from the American Dental Association revealed the majority of dentists have had a patient attend an appointment while high. Because marijuana can interact with anesthesia, dentists may have to adjust their care during the appointment. Previous research has shown a link between marijuana use and poor oral...
Navy Times

Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam

An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
Wyoming News

Four Cheyenne men sentenced in federal court

CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne men were recently sentenced in federal court for various offenses, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of 39 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. ...
KXLY

Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
