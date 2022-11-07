Orange County officials: 17-year-old suspect in Buckhorn area double homicides of teens to be tried as an adult

Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Delaware women charged with harboring the suspect in an Orange County double-murder have been identified. Delaware State Police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.
Orange County sheriff lays out timeline after suspect identified, charged in teen deaths
17-year-old Issiah Ross is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods.
WRAL
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
Wake trial for execution-style killing of NC rapper and 2nd man ends in mistrial
Now the defendant has to decide whether to accept a plea deal offer or risk another trial.
Suspect accused of killing Devin Clark of Mebane, Lyric Woods of Orange County identified
A press conference update from Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at North Carolina park with backpack, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
Motive remains a mystery as 17-year-old charged with double murder of NC teenagers
Suspect Issiah Ross of Mebane, 17, is charged as an adult with two counts of murder. Two face charges of harboring him.
Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a […]
WRAL
Two cold cases solved in Chatham County after 40 years
DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date. DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date.
WRAL
Man wanted for assault, kidnapping in Orange County back in custody after manhunt
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man is back in custody after a manhunt Monday evening. The sheriff's office said Monday deputies were searching for 29-year-old Nicholas Lance King in connection with a domestic assault from earlier Monday on Elizabeth Brady Road. Among King’s charges...
Durham woman linked to scheme involving synthetic marijuana that's killed inmates across US
DURHAM, N.C. — A synthetic marijuana drug is linked to prison deaths nationwide. This week, we’re learning a woman in Durham is accused of operating a scheme, sending the same drug to inmates around the country. Many people have died nationwide from a synthetic marijuana drug known as...
chapelboro.com
Handcuffed Man Caught After Being Loose in Hillsborough
UPDATE: At 9 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Nicholas King was back in custody. He was caught around U.S. 70 and North Carolina Highway 86. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in handcuffs around Hillsborough on Monday evening, whom the county government describes as “dangerous” after escaping from a patrol vehicle.
cbs17
SUV fire damages electrical system at UNC parking deck
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV fire at a UNC parking deck Thursday morning knocked out power to the deck, a university media specialist told CBS 17. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the Dogwood Deck fire and put it out by 10 a.m. East Drive was closed between Manning Drive and Mason Farm Road while emergency responders worked on the incident.
Vehicles, homes in 2 Graham neighborhoods shot
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — People are getting their windows fixed and homes patched up after someone or a group of people drove through part of Alamance County firing shots. It happened along two streets in Graham. First at 7:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Ray Street then less than three hours later at 9:21 […]
Woman dies after crashing into garbage truck on US 64 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after her car collided with a garbage truck in Davidson County. According to the State Highway Patrol, around 7:30 a.m. there was a crash between a Hyundai sedan and a Best Disposal garbage truck in the area of US 64 and Bowers Road. The Hyundai was going […]
Orange County deputies searching for man wanted for assault, kidnapping that escaped custody
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for a domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping. The sheriff's office said Monday deputies are searching for Nicholas King in connection with a domestic assault from earlier today on Elizabeth Brady Road. Among King’s charges are...
cbs17
Roxboro man pleads guilty in death of Air Force doctor in forklift crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former military contractor from Roxboro has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after the forklift he was driving struck and killed a U.S. Air Force doctor. Ari Taylor, 32, entered his plea Tuesday in federal court in Washington and will be sentenced on April 25,...
cbs17
Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
WXII 12
Former Winston-Salem council member pleads guilty for fraud
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former council member pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud on Monday in Winston-Salem. This is part of an embezzlement case. Derwin Montgomery was accused of taking more than $25,000 while working as the executive director at the Bethesda center for the homeless. As...
Grand Jury hands down indictments for Davidson County family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. On Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about the case and they returned a total of nineteen indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. […]
Comments / 0