President Joe Biden opened up about the death of his first wife and daughter during remarks at an event honouring firefighters on Tuesday.Speaking at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court Auditorium of the White House, the president spoke movingly and appreciatively about how first responders saved his sons from the car wreck that killed their mother and sister.He also recalled two personal experiences in which firefighters had saved his own life over the years.“Way back in 1972 before I got sworn in, my wife … was Christmas shopping with my three children and a...

29 DAYS AGO