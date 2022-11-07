ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins

Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Trea Turner releases ridiculous hype video for his free agency

As a man who appreciates a good hype video, I can 100% get behind this happening more often. We always see emotional videos ahead of pivotal games or used as a farewell, but this is new. This is Trea Turner letting everyone in the league know he’s one of the best players in the game and deserving of a mega-contract. Judging by the facts Hamm provided in the video, it’s difficult to disagree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy