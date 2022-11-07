Read full article on original website
With the 2023 high school football regular season ending last week, the Middleburg Broncos are the only team in the county to make the playoffs, set to play in the Regional Quarterfinal against the Escambia Gators in Pensacola Friday night.
South Alabama Tips-off 2022-2033 Season With Multiple Key Transfers
The University of South Alabama is having its best season yet for the football program, but it is time for the athletics to juggle another major sport as the men’s basketball season tips-off on Wednesday, November 9th. The South Alabama Jaguars end the preseason of hype and begin a season of Sun Belt Conference title hopes against the Mobile Rams.
Mobile, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Mobile. The Mary G. Montgomery High School basketball team will have a game with Faith Academy on November 09, 2022, 14:30:00. The Mary G. Montgomery High School basketball team will have a game with Murphy High School on November 09, 2022, 14:00:00.
atmorenews.com
Madison honored by Tate High School
The playing field of J.M. Tate High School’s Pete Gindl Stadium in Cantonment, Fla., was recently renamed in honor of one of Escambia County High School’s “Barnes Boys,” a group that put together a streak of 29 straight football games without a loss in the 1940s.
WPMI
The fate of Saraland's post season now in question
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
Alabama’s Jeff Cook Has Died
Jeff Cook, founding member and legendary guitarist of the supergroup ALABAMA, has died. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson’s Guitarist of the Year, passed away peacefully yesterday, November 7, with his family and close friends by his side at his beach home in Destin, Florida. He was 73. The multi-award winning guitarist was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012. Cook was a champion in all he attempted and he courageously faced his battle with a positive attitude.
Figures keeps state senate seat after contentious race; Blackwood wins Mobile DA race
Vivian Davis Figures, Democratic state senator for District 33, was re-elected to her seat Tuesday despite a contentious race against Pete Riehm, a local real estate broker who ran as a Republican. “It’s a sacred duty to me to be that public servant,” Figures said Tuesday. “I just can’t say...
Arrest in shooting death of former Fairhope football star
Fairhope Police have arrested Aiden Thompson, 20, of Fairhope and charged him with manslaughter in the June shooting death of his friend C.J. Edwards, Jr., 22.
wuwf.org
Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida
Friday, Nov. 11 is a day to honor military veterans of the armed forces. Florida has the third largest veteran population in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the state according to the VA. And a majority of those veterans living in Northwest Florida. Here’s a...
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
Atmore Advance
Sheriff’s report for Nov. 2-8, 2022
The following were arrested and booked into the Escambia County Detention Center from Nov. 2-8, 2022:. • Anthony W. Ayres, 43, of Summerdale, for failure to appear (FTA). • Brennan Beasley, 35, of Brewton, for conditional release violation. • Jesse C. Bell, 36, of Flomaton, for FTA and theft of...
niceville.com
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
Brewton Standard
Jackson wins re-election as Sheriff of Escambia County
Heath Jackson handily won re-election to his position as Sheriff of Escambia County defeating challenger Shaun Golden in Tuesday’s general election. The final count was reported about 9:21 p.m. with 100 percent of the boxes counted. In the final count, the Sheriff’s race ended as follows:. Incumbent Heath...
utv44.com
Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
ssrnews.com
Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal
Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
3 killed in head-on crash in south Alabama identified
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified three people who died Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Flomaton. The crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. According to ALEA, “Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton was fatally injured when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was...
Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
