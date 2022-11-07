Read full article on original website
Agent IQ, a Digital Engagement Solution Provider, Secures $10M in Series A Funding
Agent IQ, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions specializing in making financial services more personal again, announced that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. The investment round was “led by Mendon Venture Partners and included participation from renowned VCs Acronym VC and Sierra Ventures and innovative...
Insurtech: Pie Insurance Announces New Hires of VP of Underwriting, VP of Claims Operations, Others
Pie Insurance, an Insurtech company specializing in workers’ comp insurance for small businesses, recently appointed three strategic leadership team hires:. Sam Elizondo, vice president of claims operations. These “pie-oneers” join Pie after “a series of company milestones including raising a $315M Series D round of funding and will bring...
Consumers Consider ID Verification Vital When Engaging with Crypto Exchanges: Trulioo Report
Research from Trulioo, a key player focused on global identity verification, shows consumers consider identity verification vital and “reassuring during onboarding and throughout their relationship with crypto exchanges.”. The research, highlighted in the “Crypto customers call for reassurance in uncertain times” report, reveals that 70% of crypto users “feel...
Finastra, Jifiti to Deliver Embedded Finance to Financial Institutions
Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and Jifiti, a global fintech company, announced a collaboration “to extend embedded finance capabilities to all financial institutions in the Finastra BaaS (Banking as a Service) ecosystem.”. Banks will be able “to deliver financing offerings to consumers via merchants...
BankiFi, MX to Enable Account Connectivity for Financial Institutions Serving SMBs
BankiFi, a provider of embedded banking solutions, has partnered with MX Technologies, Inc., a key player focused on open finance, “to enable secure data sharing and account connectivity for businesses using BankiFi’s platform.”. Through this collaboration, financial institutions will be able “to leverage MX’s open finance APIs to...
Odoo, Aramco to Accelerate SME Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia
The strategic collaboration between Odoo and Aramco outlines the long-term goals between the two companies “in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are “among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030; they create jobs and encourage innovation.”
Securrency and Unqork Partner on Asset Tokenization Solution
Securrency, a Fintech – Regtech in the digital asset sector, has partnered with Unqork, a “codeless as a service platform,” to offer a digital asset solution for private markets. According to a corporate statement, the goal is to provide financial institutions and others with everything they need...
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, Says Firm Will be Releasing Audited Proof of Reserves
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, said that they’ve shared the belief that it “should be necessary for crypto platforms to publicly share proof of reserves” and Crypto.com will be publishing their audited proof of reserves. According to the company CEO, this is “a critical moment for the...
CaixaBank Research Introduces “Real-Time Economics” Portal to Monitor Economy
CaixaBank Research, the Research Service of CaixaBank, has launched its “Real-Time Economics” website, which is described as “the most complete initiative of its kind in the world, offering quality information practically in real time on the country’s economic reality.”. The company’s Research Service is “making available...
Fintech Shieldpay Teams Up with Global Payments Platform Checkout.com
Shieldpay, the Fintech solving complex B2B payments, has announced its partnership with Checkout.com, the global payments platform, “to support customers that need more than just straight-through-processing.”. This partnership will allow Checkout.com “to leverage Shieldpay’s unique payment engine and digital escrow capabilities to address the payment challenges customers are facing...
Digital Bank Starling, Settld to Support End of Life Admin for Bereaved Individuals
Starling Bank has taken swift action “to make life simpler for bereaved individuals, following recommendations made in a key nationwide bereavement report.”. The digital bank has “unveiled a new strategic partnership with end-of-life admin service Settld, which will streamline account administration for those handling the affairs of a Starling bank customer who has died.”
Society Pass Adds Crypto Payments by Partnering with Canada’s CoinSmart Financial
Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia’s data-driven fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, announced the establishment of a strategic cryptocurrency payment partnership with Canada-based CoinSmart Financial Inc, a Toronto-headquartered crypto asset trading platform. Under this paradigm-shifting collaboration, SmartPay by CoinSmart “provides transaction settlement services in cryptocurrency for consumers and...
Fintech Ping Raises $15M to Expand Payment Platform for Freelancers, Gig Economy
Ping, the global payment platform for freelancers and contractors, announced a $15 million seed funding round from key investors “including Y-Combinator, Race Capital, BlockTower, Danhua Capital, Signum Capital and Goat Capital.”. The funds from the investment round will “further propel and expand Ping’s platform to enable digital nomads to...
Digital Asset Platform Gate.io Introduces Gate Pay
Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “earliest” and “largest” cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched Gate Pay, a crypto-based payment product. Gate.io believes that, “with a larger purpose to bridge the divide between blockchain and everyday life, cryptocurrencies will assume the basic and critical function of currency– as a means of payment– bringing a wider adoption beyond the limited user group in trading and transactions.”
Blockchain Intelligence Firm TRM Raises $70M Led by Thoma Bravo
TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B funding round, “bringing the raise to $130 million in total.”. The investment round was “led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Goldman Sachs and previous TRM...
Wio Bank, Mambu Bring Virtual Banking Services to the UAE
Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform enables Wio Bank “to achieve a faster time to market as it helps establish the UAE as a hub for the growing digital economy.”. Wio Bank provides access “to banking and business support services in a fast, convenient and fully digital manner.” Its offering is tailor-made “for start-ups, freelancers and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), groups that still largely rely on brick-and-mortar branches to open accounts and carry out business transactions.”
Payments Fintech KodyPay Finalizes $5M Pre-Series A to Accelerate Business Expansion
KodyPay, a payments company, has raised an additional $5 million in Q3 2022. The financing round involved major shareholders “alongside new strategic investors bringing the total funding raised to US$10 million.”. KodyPay claims that it “brings the ease and optionality of online payments to brick & mortar businesses.” Using...
Brightside to Help Employers Provide Financial Care to Workers with $33M in Series B Funding
Brightside, the financial care platform for employers, announced it has raised $33 million in Series B funding. The investment round was “led by Obvious Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Trinity Ventures, as well as Clocktower Technology Ventures and Chestnut Street Ventures.”. Bringing the company’s...
J.P. Morgan, Mastercard Modernize Acct-based Payments with ‘Pay-by-Bank’ Solution
Cash, check or charge? How “quaint.” The way we move money — and what we consider money — has “changed dramatically over the last decade,” according to an update from Mastercard (NYSE: MA). The use of cash is “declining, and personal checks are largely...
