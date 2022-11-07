Read full article on original website
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
247Sports
Texas vs. TCU: Former Longhorn star reveals how team can slow down high-powered Horned Frogs
TCU brings one of the nation's top offesnes into Austin this weekend. But former Texas star defender and current ESPN analyst Sam Acho said the Longhorns could slow down TCU's attack, particularly its penchant for explosive plays. “Well, it’s not only because of Gary Patterson, who’s the former TCU coach...
How to watch Texas football vs. TCU: TV, stream, game time
The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.
Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU's perfect record
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson smiled and gave a “focus-on-us” answer about the Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) facing the former coach. The standout senior cornerback then chuckled when asked about his initial response. “I just smiled because, you know, you brought up coach Patterson,” Hodges-Tomlinson said, still without a straight face.
UT football fans will experience winter chill at Saturday’s TCU game
The strongest cold front of the season arrives Friday, setting the stage for a very chilly night at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as the Horns take on TCU. -- David Yeomans
No. 12 Texas smothers Houston Christian, 82-31
AUSTIN, Texas — After opening the season with a 72-57 win over UTEP, No. 12 Texas returns to Moody Center for the second game of the 2022-23 season to host Houston Christian on Thursday (8 p.m., Longhorn Network). In the season-opening win over the Miners on Monday, head coach Chris Beard saw two newcomers lead his squad to a victory with Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter scoring a game-high 18 points and New Mexico State transfer Sir'Jabari Rice scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds off of the bench.
Predicting Texas football’s next 2023 commit after 4-Star Colton Vasek
A big week for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is bound to continue into the weekend. So far this week, Texas has amassed an insane visitor list for the highly anticipated matchup against the undefeated and No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and flipped one key commit from the rival Oklahoma Sooners.
Gary Patterson built TCU football, now he's trying to end its dream season
Gary Patterson built TCU football. Now, as a “special assistant coach” at Texas, which hosts the Horned Frogs Saturday, he’s tasked with, well, not necessarily destroying the program he led brilliantly for nearly 22 seasons only to be essentially fired just a year ago, but at least ending its dream season.
Talented Basketball Recruit Commits to Texas AM
The Aggies picked up a commitment from Class of 2023 guard Bryce Lindsay, one of the country's top 200 prospects.
Westlake’s Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas Longhorns from Oklahoma Sooners
After verbally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, Vasek changed his mind and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns. He made the announcement via Twitter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
College Football Twitter reacts as TCU makes Playoff in latest rankings
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the latest playoff rankings. TCU was the big winner, jumping up into the fourth spot ahead of Tennessee. The Horned Frogs are coming off another comeback victory, beating Texas Tech, 34-24. They are now 9-0, as are the top three schools, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.
Scouting take: What Texas gets in Top247 4-star edge Colton Vasek
Texas landed a key local addition to its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon, when Austin (Texas) Westlake Top247 four-star edge defender Colton Vasek announced his commitment to the Longhorns. A top 25 edge in the senior class, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 225-pound Vasek brings a strong athletic profile and impressive Class 6A production to Texas' class.
Texas Longhorns jump six spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Longhorns, who debuted at No. 24 in this year's first set of rankings last week, jumped six spots to No. 18. The squad moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll as well, also to No. 18 after being out of the polls the previous week.
National Letter of Intent signing days: Central Texas athletes make college commitments official
For basketball players, the early signing period runs from Wednesday to Nov. 16, and all other athletes who are playing NCAA sports outside of football can sign NLIs from Wednesday to August 1, 2023.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
WFAA
The Texas high school football game they're still talking about, 30 years later
Southlake Carroll and Vernon squared off in an epic playoff game at Pennington Field in 1992. And they're still talking about it today.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin
What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
tcu360.com
TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested
TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
Round Rock, Texas Restaurant Lets You Bowl And Enjoy The Sea
For some of us, going out to eat sometimes has to be an experience. One that most of us know is Dave And Busters. Which, side note, why isn't there one of those in Temple? We digress of course, but we'll talk about that soon. While Temple continues to grow...
Gatesville Messenger
LEGACY COMES TO LIFE
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story of Cathryn Howard Coffman is told by her great-great-grandson Gerry Gieger. Gerry is a member of The Sons of the Republic of Texas and serves as President of the E.M. Daggett Chapter in Fort Worth. I am Cathryn (Howard) Coffman, daughter of Baldwin and Elizabeth...
247Sports
