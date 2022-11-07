ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Voices: Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections — and this is why

In the aftermath of the midterm elections, there was a very clear assessment made of the fortunes of Donald Trump.The 76-year-old was a drag on the Republican Party, said “sources”, forcing on it unsuitable candidates such as Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz. He talked endlessly about the presidential election in 2020, ignoring the interests of most voters. He had proven himself out-of-touch.Such a view was augmented by the fact that Florida governor Ron DeSantis was the standout success of the night, putting a whole 20 points between himself and Charlie Crist, and breaking Jeb Bush’s 13-point record when he...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Atlantic

A Republican Congress Is Coming for Biden’s Climate Wins

Let’s get right to it: Come January, Republicans are likely to control both houses of Congress. The signs are lining up. After a summer when Democrats saw glimmers of hope—and when they seemed likely to retain the Senate—the light has faded. GOP control of the House of Representatives seems all but assured, and as of yesterday, prediction models suggest that the Senate will tip as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

How Moderates Won the Midterms

Who will control Congress after yesterday’s midterm elections remains unclear, but two things are certain: Moderation can pay big electoral dividends, and Donald Trump has become a liability for the Republican Party. Yes, plenty of extremist candidates just won office. According to The New York Times, more than 200...
GEORGIA STATE
Voice of America

US Midterm Election Outcome Expected to Shape US Policies on China

The outcome of the political battle for control of the U.S. Congress is expected to affect the tone if not the substance of President Joe Biden’s approach toward China over the next two years. China analysts interviewed by VOA said the current trend of tough-on-China policies is unlikely to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Voice of America

Control of the US Congress Still Too Close to Call

U.S. voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide control of the U.S. Congress. But with vote counting still ongoing, many races are still too close to call and it is still not clear if Democrats will retain their narrow majorities in the House and Senate – or if Republicans will take control. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Georgia. Videographer: Adam Greenbaum.
GEORGIA STATE
France 24

US midterm elections: Democrats fare better than expected

The US midterms saw more of a pink wave than a red one as President Joe Biden's Democrats fared better than expected against the Republicans. However, the GOP still looks on track to narrowly win the House of Representatives and block much of Biden's agenda for the last two years of his term. FRANCE 24's Monte Francis breaks down the results so far and explains what they mean for former president Donald Trump's influence on US politics.

