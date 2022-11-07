Read full article on original website
Related
Berhalter Springs Late Surprises for USMNT’s Final World Cup Squad
Some unexpected inclusions and omissions fill out the U.S.’s 26-man crew that’s headed to Qatar and centered on an accomplished young core.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Samuel Eto’o’s shocking World Cup prediction
Samuel Eto’o has had a long and decorated playing career and after he retired in 2019, the Cameroonian legend became the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Eto’o loves his native Cameroon as well as the continent of Africa, maybe to a fault. Because when asked who would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Eto’o went with the home nation choice.
Biden arrives in Egypt to attend UN climate conference
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Egypt for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and he's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along.
South Korea ends preparations for Qatar with win vs. Iceland
South Korea has ended its preparations for the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iceland
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
Uruguay World Cup Preview: Suarez, Cavani Return for Resurgent Celeste
Uruguay rallied in World Cup qualifying and heads to Qatar still reliant on an old guard—but with some capable young blood set to take the baton.
Germany World Cup Preview: Redemption on the Mind
The 2018 World Cup was a national disaster for the Germans, who are back with a blend of stars old and new and an experienced manager tying it all together.
Australian Federal Police say Medibank hackers are likely in Russia
The Australian Federal Police said Friday hackers who stole sensitive health insurance data from Medibank are likely based in Russia, and police will work with authorities overseas to track the suspects down.
AdWeek
Sandie Hawkins Takes Over Ecommerce Channel TikTok Shop in US
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. TikTok is doing some shuffling in its upper ranks for North America, shifting general manager of North America, global business solutions Sandie Hawkins to head of ecommerce channel TikTok Shop in the U.S., with president of global business solutions Blake Chandlee handling Hawkins’ former duties on an interim basis.
Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries. Akbar Al Baker’s comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of...
BBC
European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights
The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
USMNT Defender Richards Out of World Cup With Injury
The 22-year-old Crystal Palace center back has not featured in match action in more than two months.
After quiet days, handful of protests at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — After days with almost no demonstrations, there were several small protests at this year’s UN climate conference calling Friday for the developed world to fight global warming more fairly and effectively. Demonstrators called for rich nations to compensate developing countries for...
Qatar FIFA World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'
Qatar FIFA World Cup ambassador and former footballer Khalid Salman has said homosexuality is "damage in the mind," in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF on Monday.
getnews.info
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma
As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
BBC
Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
Analysis-Bulgaria's euro zone entry threatened by election stalemate
SOFIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's longstanding political deadlock threatens to delay its plan to adopt the euro on Jan. 1, 2024, at a time when the eurosceptic and pro-Russian Revival party is increasingly vocal and Bulgarians themselves are deeply divided about the euro.
“The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association Will Champion the Sector Across Key Markets”
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- The launch of MEA & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) in Abu Dhabi is being seen as a pivotal step forward in the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005734/en/ The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association will Champion the Sector across Key Markets (Photo: AETOSWire)
Wall Street holds steady, hanging on to big weekly gains
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks bounced between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street but held on to big gains for the week following a stupendous surge from a day before. The S&P 500 was little changed early Friday, a day after its biggest gain since the spring of 2020. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its strict anti-COVID measures, which have been hurting the world’s second-largest economy. Thursday’s huge rally on Wall Street came after a report showed inflation in the United States slowed by more than expected last month. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.
What to know about USMNT World Cup roster: Surprises, heartbreak and the countdown to Qatar
The 26 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this month were revealed Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0