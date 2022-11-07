NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks bounced between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street but held on to big gains for the week following a stupendous surge from a day before. The S&P 500 was little changed early Friday, a day after its biggest gain since the spring of 2020. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its strict anti-COVID measures, which have been hurting the world’s second-largest economy. Thursday’s huge rally on Wall Street came after a report showed inflation in the United States slowed by more than expected last month. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.

