Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'

Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.

“ I'm sad what happened and that he died ,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,

“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away , but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.

The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,” so much so that “at least three” reportedly “called police on him” during his time living in the Southern California jurisdiction, according to the source.

“Aaron was just arrogant, he thought he was better than everyone else in the neighborhood,” they recalled of the singer. “He would brag about how he had better vehicles and his house was larger than most in the area.”

Yet it seems these issues weren’t only limited to his outside interactions with his neighbors.

“There was always commotion coming from the house. You could hear Aaron and his on-again/off-again girlfriend, Melanie arguing all hours of the day,” they continued, referencing the star’s rocky relationship with fiancée Melanie Martin , with whom he shared his 11-month-old son, Prince . “We saw police out in front of his house every few months,” they added.

As such, the neighbor said he had mixed feelings surrounding the star’s passing.

“I feel bad he left behind his young child,” the source explained, adding that the ‘90s icon “obviously had his issues and demons. It's a shame that he died, I wouldn't wish that on [anyone], but I'm glad he's no longer in our neighborhood."

