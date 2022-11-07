ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.

I'm sad what happened and that he died ,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,

“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away , but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.

The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,” so much so that “at least three” reportedly “called police on him” during his time living in the Southern California jurisdiction, according to the source.

AARON CARTER LISTED LANCASTER HOME FOR SALE WITH HOPES TO START 'NEW CHAPTER' WEEKS BEFORE HIS DEATH

“Aaron was just arrogant, he thought he was better than everyone else in the neighborhood,” they recalled of the singer. “He would brag about how he had better vehicles and his house was larger than most in the area.”

Yet it seems these issues weren’t only limited to his outside interactions with his neighbors.

LINDSAY LOHAN MOURNS AARON CARTER AFTER SUDDEN DEATH: 'SO MANY MEMORIES FROM WHEN I WAS YOUNG'

“There was always commotion coming from the house. You could hear Aaron and his on-again/off-again girlfriend, Melanie arguing all hours of the day,” they continued, referencing the star’s rocky relationship with fiancée Melanie Martin , with whom he shared his 11-month-old son, Prince . “We saw police out in front of his house every few months,” they added.

As such, the neighbor said he had mixed feelings surrounding the star’s passing.

“I feel bad he left behind his young child,” the source explained, adding that the ‘90s icon “obviously had his issues and demons. It's a shame that he died, I wouldn't wish that on [anyone], but I'm glad he's no longer in our neighborhood."

Daily Mail previously reported on Carter’s neighbor’s recent remarks.

Comments / 721

Gregory Kitchens
3d ago

can you imagine how bad living near someone had to be that they would say things like this about someone who had passed unexpectedly at a young age? it must have been pure hell.

Reply(66)
375
Windy Tuck
3d ago

It's so funny how people get so butt hurt over honesty. Yes he died. It was his choice to live the lifestyle he did. Why do people think that you have to pretend someone was something that they weren't just because they died? I guess people like to live in a fantasy world instead if reality.

Reply(22)
273
Inquisitive-one!
3d ago

It's funny, when the neighbors speak the truth about this seemingly horrible person, people reading the news can't handle it! Mommy must have breast fed them to Long! Welcome to earth!

Reply(29)
189
 

