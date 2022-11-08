ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker campaigns outside Chicago area on last day before election

By Dana Kozlov
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJnRL_0j2Ds6DV00

Gov. Pritzker holds final campaign blitz in Illinois outside Chicago area 01:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey spent much of the day before Election Day campaigning in the Chicago area, his opponent – Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker – focused on the rest of the state.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday, voters outside the Chicago and the collar counties may prove crucial for Pritzker.

It is no secret that Chicago and often its collar counties are usually a Democratic stronghold. About two thirds of Illinois residents live in the six-county area that includes Chicago, suburban Cook County, and the collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will.

But the rest of the state usually leans Republican. Thus, in a hotly-contested race like this one – in this current political climate – every vote could count.

Thus, it made sense for the Democrat Pritzker to conduct his final get-out-the-vote push outside the Chicago area.

Pritzker appeared at rallies Monday with other top state Democrats – including U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) – who is herself up for reelection, as well as Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The only Illinois constitutional officer who did not join Pritzker on his full-day fly-around throughout the state was Secretary of State Jesse White – who did not run for reelection.

The governor began his day in downstate Marion. But at a late-morning rally in Springfield, Pritzker made it clear how important voter turnout may be in determining who wins on Tuesday.

"Folks, this is it," Pritzker said. "We are in the last 24, maybe 36 hours before we win this thing, right? But we're going to have to work for it."

Abortion is one issue on which the Democrats have hung their hats when it comes to what may convince voters to head to the polls.

"Our own reproductive freedoms are on the line," Mendoza said. "Don't pretend they're not, because they are."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aib2k_0j2Ds6DV00
Gov. Pritzker goes on Illinois state fly-around in last campaign push 02:20

Pritzker has repeatedly pointed out what he says are his opponent Bailey's extreme and far-right views. What Pritzker did not discuss Monday was Bailey's primary backing by former President Donald Trump.

"It has never been more important to vote than right now, because Darren Bailey and the Republicans want to take this state backwards," Pritzker said. "Darren Bailey wants to end workers' rights to organize, and he wants to end the state minimum wage."

Pritzker and the state's leaders also pushed supporters to vote for the Workers' Rights Amendment . But the main focus Monday was on turnout – in those areas of Illinois that usually lean red.

"If we make sure that we turn out the vote big tomorrow, we will win," said Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Pritzker and the other Illinois elected officials also held a rally Monday in Peoria. He ended final full day of campaigning in Rockford, addressing the IBEW Local Union 364.

"To protect our fundamental freedoms – and to lift up working families – we have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice, pro-civil rights, pro-voting rights Democrats – up and down the ballot," Pritzker said at the union rally.

Pritzker will vote on Tuesday morning, and then will be at the Marriott Marquis, 2121 S. Prairie Ave., for his Election Night gathering.

Comments / 0

Related
Loyola Phoenix

Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results

From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Having won reelection, Gov. Pritzker says he's open to working with Republicans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Once the polls closed, took only minutes for Democratic incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker to be called the winner of the 2022 Illinois gubernatorial race.Pritzker beat his Republican opponent, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), by 11 percentage points after a very heated and expensive race.CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Pritzker was likely more surprised by how quickly the race was over than by the fact that he won.Surprised or not, Pritzker's quickly-called Election Night victory was met by cheers from several hundred supporters. Fourteen hours later,  he was ready to get back to work. Pritzker took...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Some Chicago voters don't receive second page of ballot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mistake by election judges in Chicago Tuesday could leave some voters partially out of luck.As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported, this year's ballot has two double-sided pages – marked as Ballot A and Ballot B. For some reason at 24 precincts, election judges only handed out Ballot A.That means some voters never got Ballot B – which has all the judges up for retention. According to election officials, some voters recognized the mistake immediately and complained. They were able to get the second ballot and vote for everyone. But those who didn't catch the mistake...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia launches Chicago mayoral campaign; can he make a runoff?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia officially kicked off his second run for mayor of Chicago on Thursday, joining the race as likely the most formidable challenger seeking to oust Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Garcia (D-Illinois), who is just two days removed from reelection to his third term in Congress on Tuesday night, released a campaign video Thursday morning – ahead of his formal announcement at Navy Pier – in which he noted the recent challenges of the pandemic, inflation, and racial unrest."Today Chicagoans are calling out for help. From crime to unemployment to affordable housing, there is so much...
CHICAGO, IL
5 On Your Side

Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 11 a.m. – LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker delivers post-election remarks. Watch in the player above. 10:35 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Advocate

Illinois Elects First Gay Congressman, Eric Sorensen

Illinois has elected its first out congressman, Eric Sorensen. Sorensen will represent the 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district covers portions of western, central, and northwestern Illinois. It includes industrial cities and rural areas. Sorensen, a Democrat, declared victory early Wednesday over far-right Republican Esther...
ILLINOIS STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

2022 Illinois election results from across the state

Today is an Election Day. In each midterm cycle, hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – in addition to key state and local elected offices across the country, including a US Senate seat for Illinois. Interested in a particular race? Click the link below to stay updated...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning Joy King called Sorensen to concede, according to a media release Sorensen posted on Facebook. The race has not been officially called as of Wednesday morning, there is 88% of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
128K+
Followers
29K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy