Gov. Pritzker campaigns outside Chicago area on last day before election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey spent much of the day before Election Day campaigning in the Chicago area, his opponent – Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker – focused on the rest of the state.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday, voters outside the Chicago and the collar counties may prove crucial for Pritzker.

It is no secret that Chicago and often its collar counties are usually a Democratic stronghold. About two thirds of Illinois residents live in the six-county area that includes Chicago, suburban Cook County, and the collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will.

But the rest of the state usually leans Republican. Thus, in a hotly-contested race like this one – in this current political climate – every vote could count.

Thus, it made sense for the Democrat Pritzker to conduct his final get-out-the-vote push outside the Chicago area.

Pritzker appeared at rallies Monday with other top state Democrats – including U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) – who is herself up for reelection, as well as Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The only Illinois constitutional officer who did not join Pritzker on his full-day fly-around throughout the state was Secretary of State Jesse White – who did not run for reelection.

The governor began his day in downstate Marion. But at a late-morning rally in Springfield, Pritzker made it clear how important voter turnout may be in determining who wins on Tuesday.

"Folks, this is it," Pritzker said. "We are in the last 24, maybe 36 hours before we win this thing, right? But we're going to have to work for it."

Abortion is one issue on which the Democrats have hung their hats when it comes to what may convince voters to head to the polls.

"Our own reproductive freedoms are on the line," Mendoza said. "Don't pretend they're not, because they are."

Pritzker has repeatedly pointed out what he says are his opponent Bailey's extreme and far-right views. What Pritzker did not discuss Monday was Bailey's primary backing by former President Donald Trump.

"It has never been more important to vote than right now, because Darren Bailey and the Republicans want to take this state backwards," Pritzker said. "Darren Bailey wants to end workers' rights to organize, and he wants to end the state minimum wage."

Pritzker and the state's leaders also pushed supporters to vote for the Workers' Rights Amendment . But the main focus Monday was on turnout – in those areas of Illinois that usually lean red.

"If we make sure that we turn out the vote big tomorrow, we will win," said Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Pritzker and the other Illinois elected officials also held a rally Monday in Peoria. He ended final full day of campaigning in Rockford, addressing the IBEW Local Union 364.

"To protect our fundamental freedoms – and to lift up working families – we have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice, pro-civil rights, pro-voting rights Democrats – up and down the ballot," Pritzker said at the union rally.

Pritzker will vote on Tuesday morning, and then will be at the Marriott Marquis, 2121 S. Prairie Ave., for his Election Night gathering.