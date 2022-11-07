Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally again in the area.
Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33
QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane. The accident happened near Chewelah. The route is covered with dense snow and ice, which suggests that the accident was weather-related. One person is pronounced dead at the scene. According to Washington state patrol, two people have been taken to...
Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete
BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
Collision on NB US 395/ N. Spokane Corridor at Wandermere Bridge cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on the Wanderemere Bridge in North Spokane has been cleared The right lane of NB US 395/North Spokane Corridor was blocked because of the crash. WSDOT said to expect delays through the area and to be careful when driving through there.
Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete
The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
I-90 cleared after two semis jack-knifed
SPOKANE, Wash. — I-90 is clear after two jack-knifed semi-trailers blocked lanes near Fancher Road on Monday night. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE. HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
Prepare for icy conditions amidst INW’s first major snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — This fresh wave of winter weather is bringing with it slick road conditions. With the number of hills scattered throughout Spokane, it can make for an icy commute. Snow removal crews have been called into action. “With this amount of snow this is basically what we would call a maintenance plow,” said Kirsten Davis, communications manager for...
Missing 87-year-old man located
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe.
Thousands of Avista customers without power as snow falls
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of homes are without power as snow falls on the Inland Northwest. As of 7:50 a.m, 2,255 Avista customers were without service. Outages have been reported in the Spokane area, all the way north into Kettle Falls. Crews are being dispatched to repair outages, but timelines vary depending on location. Check the outage map here. READ: Plan...
Spokane County Commissioners authorize $500,000 shelter expansion for Camp Hope residents
The Spokane County Board of Commissioners have approved $500,000 to expand the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to house residents of Camp Hope, the homeless community next to Interstate 90 in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. They said the state's efforts to address the camp, gradually shrinking its footprint, has harmed...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Fire Department confirmed that the crash involved a school bus and a garbage truck. The police confirmed that minor injuries were reported in the accident. No one has had any serious injuries, according to SVFD, however,...
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
Avista reports hundreds without power in snow, freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. As of Tuesday afternoon, Avista reported 636 customers still without power. That is down from Monday afternoon when more than 6,100 customers were affected. The...
Spokane councilors assail 'unsustainable' dam removal plan
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said it is mind-boggling that government leaders are still considering removal of four lower Snake River dams when the country is grappling with an energy crisis and looming recession. “We need to legitimately ask why we would even consider something...
