Archaeologists In Finland Discover The Remains Of A Stone Age Child Who May Have Been Buried With A Wolf

By Austin Harvey
 4 days ago
Comments / 83

Ssutter
3d ago

Totally possible that there was no wolf buried. The child may have been buried wearing or laying on wolf pelts. Thus the no bones/ teeth found.

Lois Wisler
3d ago

This is simply amazing, and like Ayiti's comment, I hope they didn't open Pandora's box. You never know. I wonder what else they're going to find.

Mike Patzkowsky
3d ago

Couldn’t it be just as likely that it was a wolf pelt as a blanket or piece of clothing?

