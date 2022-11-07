"By Seth BorensteinWith the world on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,'' the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to ”cooperate or perish," singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wasn't alone in preaching with tones of fire and brimstone to try to shake up the world's sense of urgency at this year’s annual U.N. climate conference.“Choose life over death,” former U.S. Vice President Al Gore urged. “It is not time for moral cowardice.”Some of the strongest pleas for action came from leaders of poor nations that...

3 DAYS AGO