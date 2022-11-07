ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Two Reasons Why Crypto Market is Falling Despite Binance’s LOI to Acquire FTX

Despite initial market euphoria over the announcements from the CEOs of FTX and Binance, now that the market has had time a little time to digest the news, it seems that crypto traders and investors are thinking that the crypto market’s troubles may be far from over. Earlier today,...
coinchapter.com

Buy The Dip! Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Crashed Today

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have all seen their prices dip today. While the reasons for these dips are not entirely clear, they come at a time when the overall crypto market is seeing a bit of a pullback. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $19,752, which is down...
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
crypto-academy.org

Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out

Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
cryptoglobe.com

Brian Armstrong Explains What Coinbase Is Doing To Maintain Customers’ Trust

On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong did a decent job of reassuring the users of the exchange that what happened at troubled crypto exchange FTX was highly unlikely to happen at Coinbase. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes...
TheDailyBeast

Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn

As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
crypto-academy.org

Binance Decides Not to Buy FTX as Sam Bankman-Fried Goes Bankrupt

Binance has decided not to go through with the acquisition of the FTX exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, goes bankrupt. After recent events concerning FTX, Binance’s Changpeng Zhao opted to purchase FTX as a means to help FTX overcome its solvency issues. However, a few hours ago, Binance announced that the deal will not go through after all.
cryptoglobe.com

3 Reasons Why Binance’s Potential Acquisition of FTX Looks Less Likely Now

On Wednesday (9 November 2022), three pieces of news came out that may have dealt body blows to the chances of Binance deciding to go ahead with its plan to fully acquire FTX (but not FTX US). As CryptoGlobe reported yesterday, on 8 November 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
Apple Insider

Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
u.today

$320 Million in Solana Will Hit Market in 24 Hours, Get Ready

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

