Read full article on original website
Related
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to Bullish Pattern Suggesting Bitcoin Could Trade at $80,000 Next Year
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has pointed to a bullish chart pattern that suggests the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could trade at the $80,000 mark by next year if it plays out. In a tweet shared with their over 30,000 followers on the microblogging platform, popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency...
Column: A cryptocurrency billionaire implodes, showing that the whole field is built on quicksand
For a while there, Sam Bankman-Fried looked like the real thing. Now 30, the MIT graduate had become the cryptocurrency ecosystem’s most visible and credible billionaire, with a fortune estimated at more than $26 billion at its peak. Bankman-Fried looked like a political kingmaker, contributing nearly $900,000 to the...
cryptoglobe.com
Two Reasons Why Crypto Market is Falling Despite Binance’s LOI to Acquire FTX
Despite initial market euphoria over the announcements from the CEOs of FTX and Binance, now that the market has had time a little time to digest the news, it seems that crypto traders and investors are thinking that the crypto market’s troubles may be far from over. Earlier today,...
coinchapter.com
Buy The Dip! Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Crashed Today
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have all seen their prices dip today. While the reasons for these dips are not entirely clear, they come at a time when the overall crypto market is seeing a bit of a pullback. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $19,752, which is down...
Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...
It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
crypto-academy.org
Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out
Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
China's super-rich like Alibaba's Jack Ma have seen billions of dollars wiped from their fortunes as the economy slumps
China's super-wealthy have seen their fortunes tumble by the most in 24 years, per the Hurun Rich List. Alibaba founder Jack Ma's net worth dropped 29% to $25.7 billion, as tech bosses took a hit. China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war fallout are among factors that hit the economy...
Autoblog
Tesla market value drops $600 billion, worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value, as investors continue to swap out riskier stocks for safer options, and worry Musk's Twitter takeover could be a costly distraction. Tesla's market capitalization fell to just over $600 billion as of Tuesday's close, well short of...
msn.com
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
cryptoglobe.com
Brian Armstrong Explains What Coinbase Is Doing To Maintain Customers’ Trust
On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong did a decent job of reassuring the users of the exchange that what happened at troubled crypto exchange FTX was highly unlikely to happen at Coinbase. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes...
Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn
As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
cryptoglobe.com
Polygon ($MATIC) Adds 46 Million Addresses in Six Months as It Outperforms Wider Crypto Market
The Polygon ($MATIC) network, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, has added over 46 million new addresses to its network over the past six months while the price of its native token, used to pay for transactions fees and secure the network via staking, has been outperforming the wider crypto market.
crypto-academy.org
Binance Decides Not to Buy FTX as Sam Bankman-Fried Goes Bankrupt
Binance has decided not to go through with the acquisition of the FTX exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, goes bankrupt. After recent events concerning FTX, Binance’s Changpeng Zhao opted to purchase FTX as a means to help FTX overcome its solvency issues. However, a few hours ago, Binance announced that the deal will not go through after all.
cryptoglobe.com
3 Reasons Why Binance’s Potential Acquisition of FTX Looks Less Likely Now
On Wednesday (9 November 2022), three pieces of news came out that may have dealt body blows to the chances of Binance deciding to go ahead with its plan to fully acquire FTX (but not FTX US). As CryptoGlobe reported yesterday, on 8 November 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
Apple Insider
Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
msn.com
S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2023 take ‘complete U-turn’ as recession risks loom, according to BofA
The S&P 500 risks another leg down after a “complete U-turn” in 2023 earnings-per-share estimates for the U.S. stock-market index, according to a BofA Global Research note. “Forward estimates have been cut much larger than usual,” BofA equity and quant strategists said in a research note Monday. They...
cryptoglobe.com
CZ: Binance Signs a Letter of Intent to Acquire FTX and ‘Help Cover the Liquidity Crunch’
On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka “CZ”) and Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”) shook the crypto market with a pair of stunning announcements. First, SBF announced that FTX and Binance had “come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance” for FTX:
u.today
$320 Million in Solana Will Hit Market in 24 Hours, Get Ready
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0