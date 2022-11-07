Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska
WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
KSNB Local4
Temperatures crest on Wednesday, then nose dives....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly cloudy skies and a stiff southerly breeze will hold temperatures pretty much steady through Wednesday morning. Morning lows are expected in the lower 60s, and if that occurs, record warm minimum temperatures will likely fall tomorrow morning. The current record for Hastings and Grand Island is 59 and 60 degrees dating all the way back to 1931 and 1917 respectively.
News Channel Nebraska
City of Beatrice investigating insurance on Dempster Plant facilities
BEATRICE - The City of Beatrice is hiring a company to help determine if old insurance policies in existence may help cover part of the cleanup cost of the former Dempster Industries Plant site in south Beatrice. Officials approved the agreement with Eisenstein Malanchuk LLP to assist in negotiating environmental...
KSNB Local4
Bond issue for Webster County jail fails
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - Webster County voters said no to increasing property taxes to help pay off a $6.5 million dollar bond for a new jail. Unofficial results show 907 people voted against the bond election with 347 voting for it. The current Webster County Law Center, which serves...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrants served in Wymore Monday night, two arrested
BEATRICE – Three law enforcement agencies combined to execute search warrants and make two arrests in southern Gage County. At around 6:25 p.m., Monday, Gage County Sheriff’s Officers were assisted by Wymore Police and Beatrice Police in serving two warrants on Wymore homes located in the three-hundred block of North 8th Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Local election results for Jefferson, Saline counties
JEFFERSON AND SALINE COUNTIES, NE — Many made their ways out to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in the midterm elections. Here are local results for Jefferson and Saline County. In Jefferson County, incumbent county commissioners Mark Schoenrock and Michael Dux held onto their seats. Schoenrock defeated Glenn...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central School board election up in the air... for now
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central school patrons may have to wait before they learn who will sit on the school board. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and challenger Derek Uhrmacher. Unofficial results from Adams County show O’Dey and Uhrmacher with the most votes for two of those seats. But for the third seat, Mucklow has only three more votes than Johnson.
klin.com
LSO: $56,000 Taken From Woman’s Checking Account
An investigation is underway after a 78 year old woman from Firth reported that $56,000 had been taken from her checking account. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the woman called them Monday to report the loss. He says two checks from her First State Bank account were cashed, including one in Washington State.
KSNB Local4
The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person to representative the sixth district on Midterm Election night. District 6 includes Hall, Adams, and Buffalo counties, and voters will be choosing a representative for that body. The two women running for the spot are Sherry Jones and Danielle Helzer. Both are former educators, and expressed concerns over handling of proposed health standards talked about at the state level.
Comments / 0