If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
What You Can Expect at El Paso’s Newest 99 Cents Store
In case you missed it, Silva's Super Market closed down back in 2019 after 101 years in business. Now that a few years have passed, a new store has finally opened up in the former super market- the 99 Store is officially open for business!. The grand opening looked like...
Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday
EL PASO, Texas - The 17th Annual Northeast Veterans Day parade will take place Friday morning. The Northeast Veterans Day parade always happens on the actual holiday, and local Veterans are looking forward to their biggest parade yet. Organizers expect a larger crowd this year. The parade will start at the Texas National Guard building The post Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
cbs4local.com
South El Paso history to be highlighted with Córazon Historia Raíces event
The County of El Paso kicked off a project that showcases the history of El Paso. Córazon Historia Raíces kicked off this past weekend at the Old Sheepdog Brewery in South Central El Paso. El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 2, David Stout said the kick-off event was...
You Better Watch Out: Krampus Fest is Coming to El Paso
You better not pout and you better not cry because something more terrifying than Santa Claus is coming to town. I'm super excited to share with you that Kaleidoscope Art Market is hosting their 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art Show and Market on December 3. 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art...
elpasomatters.org
In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains
Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: Will the El Paso County Coliseum survive to its centennial?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. Through all the years it's been a part of our local landscape, the Coliseum has chronicled the Borderland's cultural history. But that role is now threatened by a potential expansion nearby. Tony Rodriguez...
Places You Can Order a Full Thanksgiving Meal in El Paso
It's that time of year again- time to get the turkey ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over!. I am one of those people who loves Thanksgiving food; the turkey, the stuffing and the cranberry sauce, I love it all. However, I sometimes do dread all...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces stories sought for film festival
“The public is encouraged … to show off what Las Cruces has to offer as a tourism hotspot,” the City of Las Cruces said in a news release, as the Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF) and Visit Las Cruces (VLC) issued a public call for entries for a “Visit Las Cruces Stories” video contest.
Ring In the Holidays! Schedule Set for 2022 El Paso Winterfest Opening Day Lights Parade, Tree Lighting
“Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus…” The schedule of events is set for one of El Paso’s most celebrated Christmas-time traditions. The Lights Parade and the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony return November 19. Downtown will again play host to a full day of holiday entertainment...
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Seasonal weather expected this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold front expected to arrive Thursday is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 60s, which is quite seasonal for El Paso. These “cooler” temperatures are expected to stick around for the rest of the workweek and last through the weekend.
1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Instagram Posts by El Pasoans That Helped Me Get Through the Week
I have come to appreciate doom scrolling as I get older. Spending any extra time on social media outside of work is actually exhausting to me. Yet, it is all I have as a mom with an infant. I use it to decompress after a day of work or motherhood...
Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo. According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist […]
elpasomatters.org
Samaniego, Coronado win their El Paso County races
Democrats Ricardo Samaniego and Sergio Coronado won their races for El Paso County judge and County Commissioners Court Precinct 4, respectively, Tuesday night. Samaniego, the 73-year-old first-term incumbent, won with 68% of the vote against independent Guadalupe Giner, in the countywide race. Coronado, attorney and president of the Canutillo Independent...
