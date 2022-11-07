MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon community, is down by greater than 20% right now regardless of Bepop’s latest launch on the blockchain. MATIC has misplaced greater than 20% of its worth during the last 24 hours. The native coin of the Polygon community has been underperforming for the reason that begin of the week and will expertise additional sell-off within the close to time period.

2 DAYS AGO