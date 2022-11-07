Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s worth loses its $18,000 all-time excessive assist as the value trades to a area of $17,000 earlier than bouncing off this area. BTC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues will look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s worth stays...
astaga.com
Bitcoin drops below $17,500 as Coinbase/Kraken report issues
Bitcoin value fell greater than 12% to the touch lows of $17,114 on crypto trade Coinbase. Bitcoin declined greater than 12% on Tuesday as a surprised crypto world descended into sell-off territory on information that Binance, led by Changpeng Zhao, had signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the acquisition of crypto exchange FTX.
astaga.com
Best 3 Ethereum-based tokens to watch when the bull market returns
2022 has been characterised by a protracted crypto winter. Because of this, most cryptocurrencies are buying and selling at depressed ranges. However one positive factor is that digital property will likely be again on monitor once more. Thus, shopping for the very best tokens will rank high in traders’ minds.
astaga.com
Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion As Bitcoin Plunges
Some days again, the crypto market was celebrating a big rally within the worth of main cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin hit a exceptional restoration surpassing the $20K degree to $21,500. Nevertheless, the story rapidly modified because the FTT crash dragged the opposite tokens down. Because of the ongoing FTX disaster within the...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Approaches $1,000, Why Upsides Could Be Limited
Ethereum prolonged losses beneath the $1,200 help in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is consolidating and may even take a look at the $1,000 help zone within the close to time period. Ethereum began a serious decline beneath the $1,320 and $1,250 ranges. The worth is now buying and...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Rejects $18K, Why There is Risk of Another Drop To $16K
Bitcoin worth recovered over $1,500 and climbed above $17,500. BTC did not clear the $18,000 resistance and began a contemporary decline. Bitcoin began a restoration wave above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance ranges. The value is buying and selling under $18,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s a...
astaga.com
MATIC dips by 20% despite Bepop’s Polygon adoption
MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon community, is down by greater than 20% right now regardless of Bepop’s latest launch on the blockchain. MATIC has misplaced greater than 20% of its worth during the last 24 hours. The native coin of the Polygon community has been underperforming for the reason that begin of the week and will expertise additional sell-off within the close to time period.
astaga.com
Chainlink (LINK/USD) price prediction as the date of expected LINK staking is announced
Chainlink (LINK/USD) is again within the consolidation zone – between $6 and $8. The token had final week damaged previous $8 to $9.45, igniting a possible bull run. Following a crypto crash, LINK is again within the consolidation zone. However how do the most recent developments assist?. LINK staking...
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It
Bitcoin has sharply rebounded again to $20.4k, however is the decline truly over? This on-chain metric could counsel in any other case. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Previous Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is displaying a...
astaga.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) bull run over? Here is the technical outlook
Cryptocurrencies proceed to slip in a brand new week regardless of enthusiasm settling in beforehand. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) is one such cryptocurrency that posted huge positive factors. That allowed SHIB to beat $0.000012 resistance, a key degree that has all the time been watched as a worth pivot. Consequently, SHIB went greater to an almost 3-month excessive of $0.000015 on October 29.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?
Bitcoin value declined over 15% and even traded beneath $16,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses if it breaks the $15,000 assist zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined beneath $16,000. The worth is buying and selling beneath $17,500 and the 100...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Consolidates Losses, Why 100 SMA Could Trigger Rally
Ethereum began a restoration wave above the $1,200 degree in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH should clear $1,320 and the 100 hourly SMA to begin a sustained upward transfer. Ethereum began a restoration wave above the $1,200 and $1,220 ranges. The value is now buying and selling beneath $1,300...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Ethereum prolonged losses beneath the $1,400 help in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is consolidating and would possibly recuperate if there’s a clear transfer above $1,340 resistance. Ethereum began a significant decline beneath the $1,400 and $1,350 ranges. The value is now buying and selling beneath $1,400 and...
astaga.com
How low can Ethereum drop?
ETH worth has not been left behind within the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown. Ethereum crashed to a low of $1,136, which was the bottom degree since July final yr. The coin has crashed by greater than 27% from the very best degree this yr, bringing the year-to-date losses to over 60%.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin value declined over 10% and even spiked beneath $18,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses, because the FTX faces extra warmth. Bitcoin began did not recuperate floor and declined over 10%. The value is buying and selling beneath $19,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s...
astaga.com
Cryptocurrencies are soiling, but Polygon (MATIC/USD) could defy bears
Crypto patrons are disillusioned after what regarded like a gradual restoration went haywire this week. This time, a famend crypto trade FTX went south in a liquidity crunch. Though this state of affairs isn’t new, the truth that it touches an trade that was touted as sound stays a priority. Buyers have reacted by liquidating positions, which has resulted in a bloody market week. However Polygon (MATIC/USD) might be a type of nonetheless displaying resilience.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Records Fresh Market Low At $17K, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is buying and selling within the pink, with Bitcoin and different cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over in the present day’s buying and selling session. The primary cryptocurrency retraces its income from final week and fallback into a brand new yearly low. On the time of writing,...
astaga.com
Ethereum Reclaims Demand Zone As Market Turmoil Heats Up; Is $500 Possible?
ETH’s value loses its $1,200 demand zone within the early hours as Binance rejects FTX takeover, with the value responding with a bounce from its day by day low. ETH’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers.
astaga.com
Best DEX tokens to buy as CEX coins plunge
The cryptocurrency trade is having its Lehman second as one in all its largest gamers collapses. On Tuesday, FTX, the third-biggest crypto exchanges on the earth, introduced that it will likely be acquired by Binance. Consequently, Sam Bankman Fried has seen his internet price crash from over $16 billion to virtually nothing.
astaga.com
Why The Bulls Could Protect This Crucial Support
XRP worth began a significant decline from the $0.50 resistance in opposition to the US Greenback. The latest collapse of FTX and FTT sparked a pointy transfer in direction of the $0.32 help. Ripple is down over 15% and there was a drop beneath the $0.40 help in opposition to...
Comments / 0