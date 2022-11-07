ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you

The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Improve Texans’ affordability crisis by cutting property taxes

Americans are facing a housing affordability crisis – and Texans are no exception. Texas families struggle to make ends meet with high inflation, stagnating wages, and rising mortgage rates. Add high property taxes to the equation, and it is not difficult to see why 1-in-2 Texans reported that they were behind on rent or mortgage payments and that eviction or foreclosure in the next two months is likely. Property tax...
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania's SNAP costs per person up 73% in three years

(The Center Square) – The costs of Pennsylvania's federal food assistance program are 73% higher per person than three years ago before the pandemic. In 2018-19, the cost per person on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously referred to as food stamps, was $128.70. That has increased to $222.09 per person through September 2022.
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
thecentersquare.com

Stakeholders see investments, costs in future energy sources

(The Center Square) – With the continued push to cleaner energy, some industry stakeholders have ideas of what it could take to get there. During an Illinois Chamber of Commerce meeting last month, a panel discussion focused on the future of energy. Chamber CEO Todd Maisch sees the possibility...
The Center Square

Energy prices continue to drive inflation in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Inflation continues to be a burden on Illinois families and a major contributor to rising costs are energy prices. The Citizens Utility Board reports natural gas prices have nearly tripled in the past two years, and gas futures recently hit a 14-year high. A 2013 law passed by the Illinois General Assembly allows major gas utilities to add a Qualified Infrastructure Plant, or QIP, fee to...
thecentersquare.com

Report shows Southern Illinois economy driven by manufacturing sector

(The Center Square) – A University of South Carolina study discovered that manufacturing is responsible for $2.5 billion in economic impact in Illinois’ Jackson and Williamson counties. Across the state, the study’s estimated annual economic impact from manufacturing is between $580 billion and $611 billion each year, according...
WCVB

Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers

BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
NECN

Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most

It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
