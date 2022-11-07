Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
US Rep. Chris Pappas projected to defeat Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt to win third term
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt conceded to U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday night. (Can't see the results above? Visit this link to view them.) The Associated Press called the race in favor of Pappas overnight. With more than 80% of...
WMUR.com
Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate
Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
WMUR.com
US Sen. Maggie Hassan projected to win; Republican challenger Don Bolduc concedes race
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is projected to defeat Republican challenger retired Gen. Donald Bolduc, according to The Associated Press. If you don't see the results above, visit this link. With more than 80% of votes counted, Hassan led 54.2-43.9%. Hassan declared victory in front of a...
WMUR.com
US Rep. Annie Kuster projected by AP to defeat Robert Burns in NH 2nd District
CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster is projected to defeat Republican challenger Robert Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press. If you don't see the results above, visit this link. With more than 80% of votes counted, Kuster led Burns 57-43%. >> Election...
WMUR.com
As midterm results continue to come in, here's the balance of power status in the House and Senate
Almost 48 hours after the final polls closed on Election Night, control of Congress is still yet to be determined. The battle for the Senate has come down to three races, though if Democrats pull out victories in Nevada and Arizona, Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff could be a victory lap.
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
WMUR.com
Full 2022 United States general election results: Balance of power in U.S. Senate, U.S. House
See the up-to-the-minute U.S. election results with a look at the balance of power for U.S. Senate races, U.S. House races and gubernatorial races across the country. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in each state on Election Day. (Are you unable to see the results...
Biden arrives in Egypt to attend UN climate conference
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Egypt for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and he's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along.
Graham: Walker will ‘inspire’ more conservatives of color Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Georgia Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker will inspire more Americans of color to become Republican if he wins his election against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). Speaking to Fox’s Sean Hannity on Thursday, Graham said Democrats are targeting Walker in an effort to keep Georgians of color from voting Republican. …
