WMUR.com

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate

Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter

Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Graham: Walker will ‘inspire’ more conservatives of color Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Georgia Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker will inspire more Americans of color to become Republican if he wins his election against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D).   Speaking to Fox’s Sean Hannity on Thursday, Graham said Democrats are targeting Walker in an effort to keep Georgians of color from voting Republican. …
GEORGIA STATE

