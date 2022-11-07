Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Building in Island Pointe Apartments in Jacksonville is a 'total loss,' after fire, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments at 1000 Island Point Drive on Jacksonville's Northside. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Chief Eric Prosswimmer says the building the fire started in is a "total loss." According to Prosswimmer, JFRD called JEA at...
First Coast News
No, experts say Brunswick residents are not at risk after the chemical plant explosion
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A fire and explosion at a chemical plant in Brunswick left people living in Glynn and Camden counties worried about the lasting impacts. QUESTION: Are there health risks from the chemical plant explosion?. ANSWER: No, not in this case. SOURCE: Jacksonville Fire and Rescue’s public information...
First Coast News
Three explosions inside Brunswick chemical plant leads to evacuations, shelter in place orders
Residences, businesses within one mile of Symrise have been evacuated. A three mile shelter in place radius, has been ordered. A firefighter was injured.
News4Jax.com
Strong wind gust causes semi to overturn on Dames Point Bridge, blocks all lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An overturned semi-truck closed all lanes Thursday morning on the Dames Point Bridge, according to Florida 511. The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. as the semi was traveling across the top of the bridge. FHP confirmed that the truck was blown over by a strong wind gust.
Dames Point Bridge reopened after accident during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 2:30 p.m., the Dames Point Bridge is now open in both direction after being closed due to a crash. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were on the scene of the traffic crash, as of 10:20 a.m. A semi-truck was seen overturned on the bridge. Police...
First Coast News
Evacuations following explosion at Syrmise Plant
Evacuations following explosion at Syrmise chemical Friday morning in Brunswick, Ga. Credit: Renata Di Gregorio.
At least 3 explosions in fire at Brunswick chemical plant; neighborhoods evacuated
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update: Glynn County officials just held a briefing shortly after 6 p.m. on new developments from the Symrise plant. It has been reported that fire fighters used extra precaution battling the blaze. Due to the contaminants, extra safety measures need to be taken. Progress was slowed earlier in the day because a tank was not vented safely, and first responders needed to be pulled back to safety.
Evacuation order lifted for all of Nassau County ahead of Hurricane Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update Thursday at 2:43 p.m.:. The evacuation order has now been lifted for all of Nassau County. The county is still assessing damage. Public Information Officer Sabrina Robertson is urging residents to use caution returning home and turn around if your road is underwater. Beaches are...
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
Floating dumpster spotted by multiple people on the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ***Editor's Note: The storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as of Thursday at 10 p.m. A missing dumpster may have been located after a saga spanning several hours in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon during Tropical Storm Nicole. Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster...
First Coast News
San Marco businesses, residents prepare for Nicole and impending flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's rinse and repeat for San Marco businesses and neighbors. Sandbags in front of doors and lifting valuable items off the floor in anticipation of Hurricane Nicole. 'Rusted: A Vintage Market' has lifted items in its store off the floor to prevent it from being damaged...
News4Jax.com
Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
One in critical condition after fire in Longbranch area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fire in Jacksonville's Longbranch neighborhood, according to crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department,. JFRD says the fire happened in the 1300 block of 22nd street. At this time it's unclear how the...
News4Jax.com
Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole
Officials in Southeast Georgia are monitoring the track of Nicole. Residents are urged to prepare for tropical activity and rapidly changing conditions. In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.
Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death near Jacksonville University
Investigators believe the man may have been involved in an altercation at a residence, near where he was found.
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
News4Jax.com
Voluntary evacuation orders for portions of Nassau County ahead of Nicole
Nassau County announced at 9 a.m. Wednesday that voluntary evacuations have been ordered for Zones A & D in the county. Zone A includes Amelia Island’s beaches and low areas, and Zone D includes Nassauville, Blackrock, Pirates Wood and Chester. A shelter was opened at the Callahan multi-use facility...
‘Where did this come from?’ Clay County neighbors prepare for unexpected storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Clay County neighbors are going through déjà vu as they prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. With Christmas just 46 days away, another storm is coming to town. ”I’m amazed,” said neighbor Thomas Mitchell as he let out a chuckle. “We don’t expect this, this time into the year.”
Kingsland man dies of heart attack after trying to rescue daughter from riptide in Fernandina
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A 40-year-old man from Kingsland, GA, died Sunday after he attempted to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to a release from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. There was a red...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
Comments / 0