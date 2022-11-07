ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick

It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
TAMPA, FL
The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sports Business Journal

Colts' Irsay denies Saturday hire a means to tank

Colts owner Jim Irsay “took issue with the narrative” that the team is “tanking to secure a better draft position” after hiring ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach, according to Bob Kravitz of THE ATHLETIC. Irsay said the idea the team is tanking is the “most absurd thing I’ve ever heard." Irsay: "That’s bulls—. We’re in this thing; 9-7-1 get us in, no question about it. ... I don’t know who people think we are, they don’t know us. We don’t tank in Indianapolis.” Kravitz noted Irsay also took "issue with” former Colts coach Tony Dungy, who “offered his thoughts" on QB Matt Ryan’s benching. Irsay insisted that there is "nothing in Ryan’s contract that is tethered to the amount of playing time he receives.” Irsay: "There’s no bonus if Matt plays a certain amount of time, it’s ridiculous. Tony talking about it, it’s been mentioned in other columns, it’s ridiculous and completely false. It’s always been about whoever can help us win going forward" (THE ATHLETIC, 11/8).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy