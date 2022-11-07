Read full article on original website
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
Did the Colts give the Texans an excuse to hire Josh McCown?
One of the chief reasons why the Houston Texans didn’t hire Josh McCown in the 2021 and 2022 coaching cycles was because of the former NFL quarterback’s absence of coaching experience. Before hiring coach David Culley, McCown got an interview with the Texans for the fourth full-time coaching...
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
NFL Fans React To Frank Reich Being Fired From The Colts
After falling to 3-5-1 and failing to put together any sort of momentum, the Colts decided to part ways with fifth-year Head Coach Frank Reich.
Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick
It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, turn to Jeff Saturday as new head coach
Amid a constant flux at QB and a 3-5-1 season, the Colts have let go of coach Frank Reich, naming ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday the interim coach.
Bill Belichick praised Tom Brady for reaching an NFL milestone, defended Mac Jones
"That's a phenomenal accomplishment, and I'm real happy for him." Bill Belichick had praise for Patriots quarterbacks past and present during his Monday interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”. Asked about the field awareness of Mac Jones, Belichick defended his quarterback. “I think that’s one of his...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to call all the shots, even if they’re bad decisions
The Indianapolis Colts football team on the field is not entertaining at all. In fact, more fans are openly walking
The Colts Are a Clown Show We Can Root For
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to Colts Owner Jim Irsay naming Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing head coach Frank Reich.
A large swath of the nation will see the Chiefs-Jaguars game as broadcast map shows
The announcers for the Chiefs-Jaguars game will be familiar to fans.
Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) returned to the field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:. *DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP...
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor takes crucial step towards return after missing Week 9
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took a crucial step toward returning to Lucas Oil Stadium after he participated in Wednesday’s practice, according to a tweet from ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Taylor’s injury woes span to an ankle tweak in a 24-17 Tennessee Titans win in Week...
Colts' Irsay denies Saturday hire a means to tank
Colts owner Jim Irsay “took issue with the narrative” that the team is “tanking to secure a better draft position” after hiring ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach, according to Bob Kravitz of THE ATHLETIC. Irsay said the idea the team is tanking is the “most absurd thing I’ve ever heard." Irsay: "That’s bulls—. We’re in this thing; 9-7-1 get us in, no question about it. ... I don’t know who people think we are, they don’t know us. We don’t tank in Indianapolis.” Kravitz noted Irsay also took "issue with” former Colts coach Tony Dungy, who “offered his thoughts" on QB Matt Ryan’s benching. Irsay insisted that there is "nothing in Ryan’s contract that is tethered to the amount of playing time he receives.” Irsay: "There’s no bonus if Matt plays a certain amount of time, it’s ridiculous. Tony talking about it, it’s been mentioned in other columns, it’s ridiculous and completely false. It’s always been about whoever can help us win going forward" (THE ATHLETIC, 11/8).
Colts confirm Parks Frazier, 30, as offensive play-caller
Frank Reich’s former personal assistant has gone from typing the game script to calling the plays under Indianapolis Colts interim
3 Indianapolis Colts Matchups to watch for in Week 10 against the Raiders
Well, this has certainly been a busy and interesting week for the Indianapolis Colts. From the termination of head coach
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
