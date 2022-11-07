Colts owner Jim Irsay “took issue with the narrative” that the team is “tanking to secure a better draft position” after hiring ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach, according to Bob Kravitz of THE ATHLETIC. Irsay said the idea the team is tanking is the “most absurd thing I’ve ever heard." Irsay: "That’s bulls—. We’re in this thing; 9-7-1 get us in, no question about it. ... I don’t know who people think we are, they don’t know us. We don’t tank in Indianapolis.” Kravitz noted Irsay also took "issue with” former Colts coach Tony Dungy, who “offered his thoughts" on QB Matt Ryan’s benching. Irsay insisted that there is "nothing in Ryan’s contract that is tethered to the amount of playing time he receives.” Irsay: "There’s no bonus if Matt plays a certain amount of time, it’s ridiculous. Tony talking about it, it’s been mentioned in other columns, it’s ridiculous and completely false. It’s always been about whoever can help us win going forward" (THE ATHLETIC, 11/8).

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO