ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Oh baby! Dallas Zoo welcomes newborn hippopotamus

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gy1R_0j2Dkov400

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It took Mama hippopotamus Boipelo two and half hours, and then -- baby!

That might not seem like a long time to be in labor, but for hippos, it's normal. Boipelo's calf was also born under water, which is also typical.

The animal team was closely monitoring Boipelo for several weeks as her birth window neared. Signs of labor started mid-afternoon that Sunday, and the team used cameras in the barn to keep tabs on Boipelo's progress while allowing her to deliver the calf privately. Her labor progressed quickly and smoothly, according to the zoo.

And within an hour of his/her birth on Oct. 30, Boipelo's baby was nursing.

Both mom and baby are doing well and bonding behind the scenes, while dad Gus and half-sister Adanna spend time on habitat.

Baby hippos typically weigh about 50 to 100 pounds at birth. They continue to grow in size until they are about 25 years old. Zoologists estimate Boipelo's calf was 50-60 lbs. at birth.

The lil' nugget will make his/her debut on habitat in several weeks.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33 NewsFix

Need a furry friend? Puppies available for adoption in Dallas

Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dallas. – Breed: Great Pyrenees, Retriever (mixed) – 3 / 50Petfinder. Honey. – Gender: Female. – Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Catch A Movie For $5 On Tuesdays At These East Texas Theatres

Holly Jolly! Inside Texas's Largest Christmas Decoration Store. Decorator's Warehouse has just about EVERY Christmas holiday decoration you could possibly need and its located in the DFW Metroplex. You Could Find the Perfect Look for a Whataburger Fan this Christmas. The Whatastore is full of clothes, collectables and even Christmas...
DALLAS, TX
Terrell Tribune

SPCA removes allegedly abandoned animals

The SPCA of Texas and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office have removed 18 allegedly abandoned dogs—13 dogs and five newborn puppies—from a property near Kemp, Texas. The owner previously relinquished custody of the animals. All the animals were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey…
KEMP, TX
CBS DFW

Star of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' speaks to students in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be one of Marvels biggest block busters. On Thursday, a group of lucky students at Young Men's Leadership Academy got to meet one of the stars of the film, Jarrell "Pyro" Johnson.  "It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity," David Hernandez said.  "It was really motivational," Josh Omboga said.  The movie's impact goes well beyond the box office. Black Panther is about a black superhero set in Africa. Johnson plays a Jabari Warrior. He spoke to students about the film but also touched on the importance of believing in themselves. "You guys will go a long way, but you just have to believe because whatever you believe… you can really achieve it," Johnson said.  Johnson has been in several films but says participating in black panther is most special because of its groundbreaking celebration of black culture. "I always thought nothing was possible but when I saw black panther…I was like it's possible for me to be great," Johnson said. The sequel officially hits theaters Friday.   
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for Dallas mentors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Mentorship is a need that's always present in our community, and one organization makes that its mission: Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas."To know that I'm having a positive impact in his life, makes me really happy," Alberto Morales said. He's been with Big Brothers Big Sisters for six years. He's watched his "little" named Cruz grow from a 10-year-old boy to a 16-year-old young man."The years went by so fast and he used to go to my waist and now he's almost as tall as me," Morales said. "He enjoys sports, enjoys video games, he is...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Holiday Events to Enjoy Across North Texas

The holiday season is ramping up in North Texas, and there are various ways to enjoy the festive time of year across the region. Holiday events that can be found this year include parades, light displays, and more. The top 2022 holiday activities to enjoy in North Texas were gathered...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas family scammed out of rental home

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
MCKINNEY, TX
Thrillist

15 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants That Have Thanksgiving Dinner Covered

Creating a flawless Thanksgiving meal at home can be filled with mishaps and disappointment—just look at any number of TV sitcom episodes as proof. So, why not give the oven and dishwasher a day off and spend quality time making memories instead of basting birds and crushing cranberries? Whether it’s an intimate affair between you and your special someone or a gathering of the entire family, leave the cooking to the professional chefs and start an entirely new tradition at someone else’s table. (You can always dust off the good china for sandwiches made from the leftovers, after all.) We’ve gathered 15 of our favorite spots that will be open this Turkey Day, from Mexican cantinas and seafood shacks to steakhouses galore, each awaiting your reservation and the chance to make this holiday the true culinary event it should be.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?

It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

The Nation’s Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree To Be Lit November 10

On November 10, the nation’s tallest indoor Christmas tree will once again light up the Galleria Dallas. The iconic tree has been a staple at the mall since 1984. Impressive is an understatement – the massive 95-foot evergreen tree is topped by a 100-pound, 10-foot LED star, 450,000 twinkling lights and 10,000 colored ball ornaments. The tree will officially be lit during grand tree lightings, which will occur on November 25 at noon and again on Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

How the Adaptive Training Foundation helps North Texas veterans

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Friday is Veterans Day, a special time to honor and celebrate those who have served our country, but it's a year-round mission for one North Texas organization. The Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) helps restore hope to injured heroes through exercise and community.  At ATF's Carrollton gym, there's no excuse good enough to get you out of every rep and set. "Life isn't over because of what happened to you," said SFC Randy Nantz, who is retired from the U.S. Army. "It's not." It's a place to prove life goes on even after an explosion that makes your world stop. "Luckily for...
CARROLLTON, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.

This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
161K+
Followers
24K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy